CJ Adams Talks South Carolina Football

After a month and four days, since CJ Adams signed his letter of intent with the South Carolina Gamecocks, we checked back in with the three-star receiver to see what he looks forward to most, with move-in day just around the corner.

We caught up with Adams at the Inaugural Nike Elite Showcase at Pace Academy, where he and his team (Pebblebrook High School) emerged victorious against the Norcross Blue Devils, 68, 57. The dual sports athlete added six points, rebounds, and hellacious defensive energy in the winning effort, but Gamecock fans don’t get too riled up.

The six-foot-two wideout will exclusively be a grid-iron workhorse. “I love basketball. It keeps me in shape, but I’ll only be playing football,” said Adams. Adams also shared with Gamecocks Digest that his decision to go to USC came down to the fact that “they treated me differently than any other place I went to. They treated my family good; they came to see me – it wasn’t just all strictly football; it was other aspects of life.

Adams will likely make plays from the X and tailback position in Columbia. Watching Adams’ film, it’s obvious that he’s no stranger to the physical nature of being a ball carrier.

The class of 2023 wideout has a knack for making explosive plays and breaking multiple tackles. The Mableton native finished his senior campaign with 936 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns and also rushed for 133 yards and four scores.

Just four months away from graduation, he will face the biggest test of his athletic career, but Adams is even now eager to get things in motion. “Really excited to meet my teammates and get used to the new environment,” he said

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.