CJ Adams Talks South Carolina Football

After a month and four days, since CJ Adams signed his letter of intent with the South Carolina Gamecocks, we checked back in with the three-star receiver to see what he looks forward to most, with move-in day just around the corner.

We caught up with Adams at the Inaugural Nike Elite Showcase at Pace Academy, where he and his team (Pebblebrook High School) emerged victorious against the Norcross Blue Devils, 68, 57. The dual sports athlete added six points, rebounds, and hellacious defensive energy in the winning effort, but Gamecock fans don’t get too riled up.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button