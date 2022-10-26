Civil trial over sale of land for golf course rescheduled to December in Kandiyohi County District Court – West Central Tribune

WILLMAR — A civil dispute between the siblings owning the Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. land that is proposed for a destination golf course in Kandiyohi County has been rescheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 12 and 13.

It was postponed from an original Oct. 17-18 court date.

The civil lawsuit was brought in Kandiyohi County District Court by Dean Thorson against Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. The three siblings are the shareholders of Cedar Hills Century Farm.

Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman voted to approve a purchase agreement for the approximate 190-acre site along Shakopee Creek near Sibley State Park to Tepetonka Club LLC.

Dean Thorson initially filed a court action to stop the sale, claiming that the land’s sale for a non-agricultural purpose violated the bylaws of the Cedar Hills Century Farm, but the court ruled against him.

The court allowed him to amend the civil lawsuit, and the question that will be in front of a jury is whether the siblings violated their fiduciary duties by approving the sale at the value in the agreement.

Mark Haugejorde, representing Tepetonka Club, said there remains misinformation about the project due to the attention the litigation has received.

Tepetonka Club is not a party to the lawsuit. It is not aligned with any of the parties involved in it, Haugejorde said.

The investors in the project have a purchase agreement for the land, which will be executed once the litigation is resolved, according to Haugejorde.

There is what is known as a lis pendens on the property at this time, and the investors do not intend to complete the transaction until that is removed.

Mark Haugejorde

“It means there is litigation about the property,” said Haugejorde of the lis pendens. “It is not on the property. There is no lien on the property.”

Haugejorde said the court approved the right of the shareholders to sell the property in a May decision in which the court found that the property was not a family farm.

The dispute is between the siblings over the money for the sale, and the land transfer will go forward no matter how the litigation is resolved, according to Haugejorde.

The project represents a $20 million investment. They said the investors’ project will bring $5 million in economic activity for the area annually.