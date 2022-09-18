Citywide Arts Festival continues Sept. 18 with live performances, art demos and more
Above: Some of the sights and sounds of the Citywide Arts Festival on Saturday. Video/Carol Robidoux
MANCHESTER, NH – Hanover Street was an open-air arts market on Saturday, drawing hundreds of people to meet and greet local artists, learn about their work and make some purchases, as the street was closed to traffic between Chestnut and Elm.
It was day one of the two-day street festival, part of the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival, which produced a week’s worth of public activities involving an array of artists, craftsmen, musicians and photographers.
The video above is just a small window into the event, which continues Sunday, Sept. 18, and will include some food trucks on site.
Below is the Sunday schedule:
Trial Adult Tap Class (Beginner)
9:30 AM – 10:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Street Fair
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM @ Opera Block of Hanover Street
FREE – The Arts Festival will culminate in a family-friendly, free street fair located in the Opera Block of Hanover Street (between Elm st. and Chestnut St.). The fair will include an art market made up of dozens of local artists, artisans, and crafters, interactive art installations and experiences, live performances by local musicians & dancers, and food trucks, and events at all partner locations throughout the city.
Trial Adult Tap Class (Intermediate)
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Trial Hip Hop Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12)
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Trial Hip Hop Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12)
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Trial Contemporary Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12)
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Trial Contemporary Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12)
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Below is the official performance schedule for The River Stage at the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival.
The River Stage is located at Hanover Street and Londonderry Lane:
Sunday, September 18
Manchester Makes- Community Art Area
Location: Spotlight Room, 96 Hanover Street, All Day- Saturday and Sunday, September 17th & 18th
- Live painting demo with local artist Michelle Peterson
- Interactive Community Mural with muralist Jyl Dittbenner
- Interactive Sci-Fi Photo Set with artist Karen Jerzyk
*FREE professional sessions will be available 11 am-1 pm both days, sign up on the art fest webpage two weeks before the event. Set available for personal photos at all other times.
- Drop-in visits by Eddy the Comfort Pony of the MPD.