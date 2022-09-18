Citywide Arts Festival continues Sept. 18 with live performances, art demos and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Above: Some of the sights and sounds of the Citywide Arts Festival on Saturday. Video/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Hanover Street was an open-air arts market on Saturday, drawing hundreds of people to meet and greet local artists, learn about their work and make some purchases, as the street was closed to traffic between Chestnut and Elm.

It was day one of the two-day street festival, part of the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival, which produced a week’s worth of public activities involving an array of artists, craftsmen, musicians and photographers.

The video above is just a small window into the event, which continues Sunday, Sept. 18, and will include some food trucks on site.

Below is the Sunday schedule:

Trial Adult Tap Class (Beginner) 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Street Fair

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM @ Opera Block of Hanover Street FREE – The Arts Festival will culminate in a family-friendly, free street fair located in the Opera Block of Hanover Street (between Elm st. and Chestnut St.). The fair will include an art market made up of dozens of local artists, artisans, and crafters, interactive art installations and experiences, live performances by local musicians & dancers, and food trucks, and events at all partner locations throughout the city.

Trial Adult Tap Class (Intermediate) 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Hip Hop Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12) 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Hip Hop Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12) 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Contemporary Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12) 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Contemporary Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12) 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Below is the official performance schedule for The River Stage at the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival.

The River Stage is located at Hanover Street and Londonderry Lane:

Sunday, September 18

Manchester Makes- Community Art Area

Location: Spotlight Room, 96 Hanover Street, All Day- Saturday and Sunday, September 17th & 18th