City2 breaks through with a late goal from Tomas Ostrak to advance in the MLS Next Pro Playoffs

St. Louis City2 midfielder Tomas Ostrak was born in the Czech Republic and has played in Austria and Germany, so English is not only not his first language, it’s not even his second language. Still he summed up how everyone with his club felt on Sunday night as well as anyone could.

“Everyone is happy,” they said.

Ostrak, one of the international players signed for next season’s MLS expansion team who is spending this year playing with City2 in the MLS Next Pro developmental league, drove home a crossing pass from Celio Pompeu in the 73rd minute to put the team ahead, and Pompeu converted a late penalty kick as City2 defeated North Texas SC 2-0 at Korte Stadium at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and advanced to the Western Conference Finals next weekend. City2 will host the game, against either Tacoma or Houston, most likely at SIUE; the date and time will be announced on Monday.

The game had all the trappings of City2’s recent ones, as the team struggled to score. But once Ostrak’s shot went in, everyone could give a little sigh of relief, even though 20 minutes of soccer remained to play.

“It took like a weight from our backs,” Pompeu said. And when the final whistle blew, well, everyone was happy.

Ostrak debuted with the team in August and has been gradually taking on a bigger and bigger role. He played 82 minutes on Sunday, his most this season. Even before the goal, he was the dominant player on the field for City2.

“He’s just an attacking player,” said City2 Coach John Hackworth, “but he plays by our principles. So you see a guy who has quality, he’s still a young guy, 21 years old, for him to come out and perform and mesh with these guys, he’s one of us. It’s just wonderful.”

“He’s getting better and better,” Pompeu said. “It’s like a different country for him, so he’s still adapting. But today he was amazing for us. He helped us a lot defensively and attacking wise, so I’m very happy for him and he’s just getting better and better and I can’t wait to see his football potential because he’s got a lot more.

“He’s very quick with the ball, so he can switch the game very fast. He got the ball on the left, he can very quickly switch to the right side of the field, so he breaks lines. He’s very good at one-vs.-one dribbling.”

It was Pompeu’s dribbling that finally allowed City2 to break through after scoring just two goals in the past three weeks.

He took a pass from Vitor Dias and came down the right side, fighting off a challenge from North Texas defender Blake Pope. (“I did my thing, one vs. one, that I like,” Pompeu said.) He crossed the ball into the middle, where forward Dida Armstrong stuck his foot out but let the ball go past to Ostrak, who put it in from 10 yards out.

“I was just praying that he (pass) to me,” Ostrak said. “And he came so I just wanted to score and I scored it, so I’m happy. … I think it was instinct and (Armstrong) left it there. I was behind him and it was perfectly on my foot. It was a great ball from Celio and his action was really perfect.”

Before that, however, it was a potentially maddening night for City2, still playing without its two main strikers — Klauss who’s injured, and Josh Dolling, who was serving the final game of a three-game league suspension for a red card.

City2 had control of play and generated some chances in the first half, mostly because of Ostrak. In the second half, they had two scoring chances from close range in the 52nd minute, first on a shot by Josh Yaro, second on a shot by Max Schneider, both of which were cleared off the goal line by North Texas defenders.

“And then you’re thinking to yourself,” Hackworth said, “it’s gonna be one of those football nights where you do play well and you have the better of the chances and … Thankfully, it’s not one of those nights.”

North Texas nearly got even in the 89th minute when a ball played over the top to Luis Cardoso left him alone in front of goalie Michael Creek, but his shot went straight to Creek. A minute later, a handball in the North Texas box off a shot by Wan Kuzain led to Pompeu’s clinching penalty kick.

In its ongoing search for a striker that’s been going on for almost a month, Hackworth gave Danish Winger Isak Jensen, another of next season’s first team players, his first start and saw positive results.

“We just needed a (striker) to stretch their backline and Isak did it for 65 minutes,” Hackworth said. “Dida comes on and does it for another 30. … So job well done by both of those guys.”