City to seek Grants with long-term goal to make Washington Park ‘flagship’ Gathering place in Casper

A performer with the Vibes drumline runs through Washington Park before the start of a Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Pops in the Park concert. (Dan Cepeda)

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper Parks & Recreation Department is looking to conduct Improvements at Washington Park and has plans to seek some grant funding to leverage local money it has available.

There is some money already budgeted for Improvements to the playground, tennis courts and other areas at Washington Park, but securing support from federal Land and Water Conservation Fund Grants could help stretch those dollars further, Casper Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez told the City Council is Tuesday.

As the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grants require community engagement, city staff are planning to conduct two neighborhood meetings and a survey to help gather feedback and guide improvements at Washington Park, Lopez said. In addition to city revenues budgeted towards Washington Park, Parks & Recreation plans to lean on donated funds and other grant opportunities for improvements at the park, Lopez said.

“The number of Improvements that are needed to really make that park sort of a Flagship in our community for Gathering people of all ages, multiple sports and Recreation interests — the number that is needed is quite high,” she said.

The Improvements at the park are likely to occur over phases, and Casper Parks & Recreation may also apply for multiple Grants over coming years, Lopez said.

Lopez said staff will prepare a formal resolution for the City Council to consider at an upcoming regular meeting in order to apply for a first Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. Grant amounts range from around $10,000 to $250,000 and require a 50% local match, Lopez explained in a memo.