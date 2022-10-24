City says it hit goal for clearing major roads after first snowfall

City officials say they hit their new goal for clearing major roads after Calgary’s first snowfall of the season.

Crews finished plowing Priority 1 roads as of 7 am Monday, 18 hours after snow stopped falling citywide at 1 pm Sunday.

That 18-hour mark is the target the city has pledged this season for clearing snow off major roadways, such as Crowchild Trail and Memorial Drive. Previously, there was a 24-hour goal for completing those roads.

Snow crews are now moving their focus to Priority 2 roads — major community and transit routes such as Kensington Road and Acadia Drive. Those are marked for completion within 36 hours of snowfall, down from the previous 48-hour target.

“During the first 36 hours after snowfall, crews focus on plowing through Lanes and applying material (as necessary) to Calgary’s major routes,” City of Calgary roads Spokesman Chris McGeachy said in a statement.

“This plan has the City focusing on the highest volume roadways first to keep the most Calgarians moving safely through our corridors. We also have crews focused on important pieces of walking and wheeling infrastructure, including sidewalks on and next to city-owned property, pedestrian overpasses, prioritized pathways and bikeways, and designated high-priority bus pads.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada data reported Calgary was hit with 13.2 centimeters of snow over the weekend — 10 cm on Saturday and 3.2 cm on Sunday.