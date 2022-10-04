City Parks to Close Schiller Park Soccer Field For Fall Maintenance – Our City

Syracuse, NY – The Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs announced the soccer field at Schiller Park will close for fall maintenance beginning October 11 for approximately six to eight weeks, weather permitting.

“This soccer field is definitely popular and well-used,” said Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “We’re asking the community to respect the closure to ensure the field has time to restore itself so we can offer healthy and safe playing conditions next season and for years to come.”

Fall maintenance will include topdressing, aerating and seeding of the fields. The field will be unavailable for organized and open play during the closure. Temporary fencing will be placed around the field to protect the work. The field will close again for maintenance for a short period in early spring, based on the weather, to prepare for the warmer weather.

Soccer goals are available at Barry Park, Eastwood Heights Park, Grant Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Huntington Park and Sunnycrest Park. Permits must be obtained for exclusive use. Contact Trevor Wallace at [email protected] for availability at park sites.