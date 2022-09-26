City park and GWU Collaborate on girls basketball camp

A Collaboration between the city park and Gardner-Webb University hopes to revive the dormant girls basketball for a league of their own.

Lydia Wright, with the city park, said there has been a girls basketball league in the past, but it was many years ago.

“We have attempted to have one each year but there isn’t nearly enough response or interest for it to be successful, and the idea of ​​a girls team playing against an all-boys team doesn’t appeal to many,” she said.

When the park staff discussed new program ideas for the upcoming season, a girls league was something they wanted to make happen.

They decided to hold a one-day camp for girls ages 7 to 12 on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the city park gym to gauge interest. The camp will be from 9 am to 1 pm and is $15 which includes lunch and a GWU T-shirt. Register by Oct. 5 at the city park located at 850 W. Sumter St. in Shelby, or call 704-484-6821.

“Having a one-day camp seemed like a good way to test the waters,” Wright said.

When she reached out to the GWU Women’s basketball, they were excited about the opportunity to help out with a camp.

“Partnering with our community has always been something that has been a pillar in our Women’s basketball program,” said Coach Alex Simmons.

She said the team is excited to partner with the park to host the clinic.

“Our goal is to teach them about the game of basketball and empower them through the sport we all love,” Simmons said. “My hope is that they leave knowing that they can do anything that they put their mind to, with hard work and discipline. We plan to continue this partnership in hopes of doing more in the Cleveland County community as we compete for a Championship on the basketball court and continue to grow our culture off the court.”

Dee Greene, city Parks Recreation program supervisor, said they have tried advertising in the past but didn’t get much of a response. They hope by taking another approach they’ll get the word out.

“We feel the camp would be a good way to get the girls out to the park,” Greene said. “They can learn about basketball, the park and the GWU girls basketball program. It is a win win.”