City park and GWU Collaborate on girls basketball camp

A Collaboration between the city park and Gardner-Webb University hopes to revive the dormant girls basketball for a league of their own.

Lydia Wright, with the city park, said there has been a girls basketball league in the past, but it was many years ago.

“We have attempted to have one each year but there isn’t nearly enough response or interest for it to be successful, and the idea of ​​a girls team playing against an all-boys team doesn’t appeal to many,” she said.

When the park staff discussed new program ideas for the upcoming season, a girls league was something they wanted to make happen.

They decided to hold a one-day camp for girls ages 7 to 12 on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the city park gym to gauge interest. The camp will be from 9 am to 1 pm and is $15 which includes lunch and a GWU T-shirt. Register by Oct. 5 at the city park located at 850 W. Sumter St. in Shelby, or call 704-484-6821.

