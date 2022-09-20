City officials teed off by latest try for easement through golf course


Some Evanston officials have argued that an easement agreement would alter the look of the 10th hole and have a detrimental effect on the Canal Shores Golf Course. Credit: Bob Seidenberg

Evanston City Council members have registered an objection to a Wilmette landowner’s latest attempt to seek an easement over a part of the Canal Shores Golf Course to allow access to his landlocked space.

At the Sept. 12 meeting City Council meeting, members voted 8-0 in favor of a resolution officially registering the city’s objection to a roadway easement request on land owned by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and leased to the city.

The resolution maintained that the request Filed for a possible roadway would have a detrimental effect on the design of the golf course and be inconsistent with the Missions of both the city and the MWRD to Preserve open space.

The Keefe Family Trust, the property’s owner, is seeking the easement to build a roadway to run north from Isabella Street across the golf course to the property, located just across the border from Evanston.

Addressing the City Council at the Sept. 12 meeting, Joseph Keefe, a representative of the family trust, said the family has entered into an agreement to Donate the property to the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation to be developed into affordable housing. An HODC official confirmed Sept. 19 the two are in talks.

“My efforts to gain access to our property are devoted to that purpose,” he told council members. “Currently the property is landlocked. And the easement we seek will relieve that condition.”

In November 2018, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Board, in a 5-4 vote, approved the Keefe’s family’s request for an easement that would allow a 426-foot road to run from Maple Avenue in Wilmette to Keefe’s 1.1-acre property.

The hearing process leading up to the decision was a highly contentious one, with nearly two dozen members of the public speaking in opposition before the board’s vote.

