City officials should unify over golf matter | Letters
Now that the golf project has been voted upon, the city will own 64 acres of private land including the golf course along with the club house, golf carts, grass-cutting equipment and more. The city has the option to contract an outside outfit to run the land as a golf course, build houses or allow the land to remain green.
The other part of the agreement permits PJ Simao to open the Ives Hill restaurant along with a nine-hole golf course. The balance of the course could be developed into housing or left as green space.
