City of West Hollywood Debuts Public Arts Tour Video
The City of West Hollywood announces the debut of the City of West Hollywood Art Tour, a virtual video tour of 12 of the City’s public artworks, including interviews with the artists about their work. The full 38-minute video can be viewed on the City’s Arts Division YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/wehoarts.
The release is timed to coincide with October’s National Arts & Humanities Month (NAHM) — a collective recognition of the importance of culture in America. NAHM was launched by Americans for the Arts more than 30 years ago and in 1993, it was reestablished by Americans for the Arts and national arts partners as a month-long celebration, with goals of: focusing on Equitable access to the arts at local, state, and national levels; encouraging individuals, organizations, and diverse communities to participate in the arts; allowing governments and businesses to show their support of the arts; and raising public awareness about the positive impact of the arts and humanities in our communities and lives.
The City of West Hollywoeod Art Tour features artworks from the Art on the Outside temporary art projects and the Urban Art Collection permanent artwork collection. Viewers will see artists interviewed in their studios, learn about the concepts behind the artworks, and gain a better overall understanding about the City’s public artworks on display. Artists and artwork included in the City of West Hollywood Art Tour include:
- Tanya Brodsky, Yolki Palkilocated at Plummer Park Community Center, 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard
- Shauna Davis, BLACK.ECODigital Billboard located at 8743 Sunset Boulevard
- Janet Echelman, Dream Catcherlocated at 1 Hotel, 8490 Sunset Boulevard
- Scott Froschauer, Relax UR OK and ONE LOVElocated on the median at Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive
- Rebecca Lowry, Regard.located throughout the City
- Michael McMillen, Backlotlocated at The Lot, Santa Monica Boulevard at Poinsettia Place
- Bill Oberlin, Rocky & Bullwinklelocated at the traffic triangle at Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive
- Peter Shire, Murano and Rockin’ Angellocated on Santa Monica Boulevard at Palms Avenue
- Phillip K. Smith III, Parallel Perpendicularlocated at West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, past the dog Parks near the corner of Santa Monica and Robertson Boulevards
- Richard Turner, Riddle of the Sphinxlocated at Plummer Park Community Center, 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard
- Paul Tzanetopolous, Floraformlocated at Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Boulevard
- David Wiseman, Plantus Bibliotechalislocated at West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard