City of Toledo | The Arts Commission Announces Grants to Local Arts…

TOLEDO, OH – The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo, in partnership with the Lucas County Commissioners and the City of Toledo, is pleased to announce the first round of organizational and artist Grants from the Toledo-Lucas County Rescue Plan Grant program.

In 2021, as the disproportionately negative economic impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the arts Ecosystem deepened, The Arts Commission worked with the Toledo Area Cultural Leaders to Advocate for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards the Rescue and recovery of the sector.

In response to this crisis, The Lucas County Board of Commissioners, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Toledo City Council joined together in partnership to approve $6 million in ARPA funds to support a multi-year grant program for the recovery of nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and artists in Toledo and Lucas County.

“All of us working in the arts are so Deeply Grateful to our elected officials for including us in this recovery effort.” said Marc Folk, President and CEO of The Arts Commission. “This funding will assist nearly every nonprofit arts and culture organization in Toledo and Lucas County and over 100 local artists. Our region is widely known as an arts and culture destination and this investment will accelerate our ability to rebound. Simply put, our recovery would have taken years longer without this critical support.”

Nonprofit arts organizations and individual artists were eligible to apply to a competitive process based on their demonstrated practice, need and location within Toledo and/or Lucas County. 37 organizations and 101 artists were approved in this first round of funding for a total of $1,699,000.

Funded organizations include:

Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission

Ballet Theater of Toledo

BeInstrumental Foundation

Believe Center

Children’s Theater Workshop

Clarence Smith Community Chorus

Collingwood Arts Centre

Glacity Theater Collective/Toledo Public Works

National Museum of the Great Lakes

Great Lakes Jazz Society

Imagination Station

Issue Box Theatre

Libbey House Foundation

Lucas County Cemeteries Historical Association

Masterworks Chorale of Toledo

Midstory

Nuestra Gente Community Projects

Scrap4Art

Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center

Sylvania Community Arts Commission

The Famed Foundation

The Lakeside Theater Company

The Public Broadcasting Foundation of Northwest Ohio

The Toledo Choral Society

Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts

Toledo Area Glass Guild

Toledo Artists’ Club

Toledo Cultural Arts Center, Inc., at the Valentine Theatre

Toledo Federation of Art Societies

Toledo Jazz Festival

Toledo Museum of Art

Toledo Opera Association

Toledo Repertoire Company

Toledo School for the Arts

Toledo Zoological Society

University of Toledo, Department of Art + Department of Theater & Film

Unruly Arts

In addition to organizational funding, 101 individual artists will receive a total of $119,500 in grant awards.

Since 1959, The Arts Commission has played a vital role in providing resources for artists and cultural organizations in the Greater Toledo area. Throughout this time, the City of Toledo and the Lucas County Board of Commissioners have been critical partners and have stepped up to provide funding and other resources that have ensured the ongoing success of arts and culture initiatives in our region.

Applications for the next round of funding will open in July, 2023.

More details will be available at www.TheArtsCommission.org

