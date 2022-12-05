City of Santa Monica’s Art of Recovery Initiative Announces Four Projects in December

December 5, 2022 1:55 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – The City of Santa Monica announces the launch of four projects this month as part of the City’s Art of Recovery initiative, which provides local artists and organizations funding and support for artistic works and creative projects that strengthen and connect Santa Monica.

The array of projects ranges from an engaging and socially-conscious public art installation to artist open studios, and performances and activities as part of the Pier’s Locals’ Night. All projects are free and open to the public. Projects include:

Art At The Airport Open Studios Featuring the Artists-in-Residence at the 18th Street Arts Center Airport Campus

Date: Saturday, December 10 from 4 to 7 pm

Location: 18th Street Arts Center Airport Campus, 3026 Airport Ave.

This artist-led open studios event, located in a historic airplane hangar, features more than 20 local professional artists. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the artists, gain insight into their process, and purchase artworks. The artistic practices and mediums vary and range from figurative works on Canvas and paper, to sculpture, mixed media and jewelry. For a full list of participating artists and more information visit artattheairport.org.

High Hopes Art Installation Launch with Artist Yeu Q Nguyen

Date: Sunday, December 11 from 3:30 to 5 pm

Location: Metal overlook in Tongva Park, 1615 Ocean Ave.

Art of Recovery artist Yeu Q Nguyen invites the community to an intimate Gathering to celebrate the launch of her work, High Hopes, a temporary public art installation inspired by the tradition of Tibetan prayer flags set inside one of Tongva Park’s metal overlook structures. The installation features 200 colorful flags filled with personal aspirations of hope made by Santa Monica’s community members at the Art of Recovery supported concert series, Americana in the Park, this past September. This work explores resilience as a communal ritual and reimagines art in public spaces as a Sanctuary for collective healing and unification. The launch event will include Flying bubbles, live music, a Healing meditation, and art-making activities for all ages.

Artists Marcus Kuiland-Nazario and The McCabe’s Hootenanny Collective Featured at Santa Monica Pier Locals’ Night

Date: Thursday, December 15 from 3 to 9 pm

Location: Santa Monica Pier

Every third Thursday through May 2023, The Pier welcomes Santa Monicans for a curated event series featuring youth activities, a car show, local DJs and live music from local bands, art exhibits, and more all in a unique outdoor setting celebrating Santa Monica. Locals’ night on December 15 features two Art of Recovery artist projects: Marcus Kuiland-Nazario’s Sea Change Lab and McCabe’s Guitar Shop’s Hootenanny Collective.

Santa Monica resident, artist, and curator Marcus Kuiland-Nazario developed Sea Change Lab, a multi-site, interdisciplinary, contemporary art program which explores the Senses and how they have been affected by COVID-19, isolation and separation through virtual, participatory family -friendly workshops and an artist laboratory housed in a 25′ by 8′ foot trailer. As part of December’s Locals’ Night, Sea Change Lab will present a handful of performances, activities and art including a site-specific dance performance by award-winning Santa Monica choreographer Lionel Popkin in Collaboration with dancer Carolyn Fitzgerald, and a conversation between artist/ filmmaker Nao Bustamante and chef/KCRW’s Good Food host Evan Kleiman on how COVID-19 has changed our relationship to our kitchens. Returning to the Sea Change Lab is Typewriters Anonymous with their interactive, beat-flavored Poetry workshop/performance accompanied by live music, a set by DJ/scholar Madison Moore, and a listening station where stories from artists and community members about Quarantine experiences will be shared and collected.

The McCabe’s Hootenanny Collective is comprised of teachers and staff from McCabe’s Guitar Shop. Attendees are invited to bring their Voices and instrument of choice and join in a Holiday sing-along free-for-all. For more information visit santamonicapier.org/localsnight.

