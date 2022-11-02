City of Lakeport – Arts and Culture Survey – The Bloom

The City of Lakeport requests your assistance in participating in a survey to shape the future of arts and culture within the community.

The Lakeport Economic Development Strategic Plan recommends that the City develop art in public places program. In coordination with Lakeport Main Street Association and Lake County Arts Council, the City is in the process of developing an Arts and Culture Plan.

The work of artists is a powerful resource for community development, education, healthcare, protection of our commonwealth, and other democratic public purposes. The Arts and Culture Plan will be a community-based planning effort to identify ways of ensuring relevance and sustainability for the arts while fostering the next generation of artists.

The plan’s objectives are to uplift and celebrate local artists, stimulate a creative economy, make the Lakeport area an arts destination, support the work of arts groups, and engage the community.

Please contribute a few minutes of your time by participating in this survey; it will be greatly appreciated.

The survey may be viewed at this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhhj8_MXZc975sbVzKDBvTknwgK2eZFM5w1f6mE1M_GDaCTw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Forward this survey link to anyone who may be interested in contributing to the City’s Arts and Culture Plan. This survey will close by Midnight (12:00 am PT) on Nov. 17.

For more information, contact Victor Fernandez, Associate Planner, (707) 263-5615, Ext. 203, [email protected]