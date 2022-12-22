City of Hickory holding youth volleyball, lacrosse registration

From staff reports



Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s youth volleyball and lacrosse programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey at the time of registration.

Online registration for both youth sports programs is available through Jan. 25 at hickory.activityreg.com.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

The youth volleyball program is offered to girls ages 9-15, with different divisions by age group:

People are also reading…

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on April 1, 2023. Participants must be 9 by April 1, 2023, and players who turn 16 before April 1, 2023, are no longer eligible to participate.

Volleyball skills assessments will be held in early February.

For more information about youth volleyball, or for assistance with registration, contact Sports Programmer Hannah Miller at 828-261-2296 or [email protected]

The youth lacrosse program is offered to boys and girls ages 5-14, with different divisions by age group:

• Co-ed 6U for boys and girls ages 5-6

• Boys 10U for ages 9-10

• Boys 12U for ages 11-12

• Boys 14U for ages 13-14

• Girls Elementary for ages 7-10

• Girls MS for ages 11-14

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31, 2022. Participants must be 5 by Aug. 31, 2022, and players who turned 15 before Aug. 31, 2022, are no longer eligible to participate.

Participating in lacrosse will require travel to away games, as well as the purchasing of equipment. For financial assistance in purchasing lacrosse equipment, contact the Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department regarding the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund.

For more information about youth lacrosse, or for assistance with registration, contact Sports Programmer Kevin Hughes at 828-261-2253 or [email protected]