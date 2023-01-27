City of Fillmore Partners with Mejorando Group in Goal Setting Meeting for Fillmore Community

The City of Fillmore has partnered with Patrick Ibarra from The Mejorando Group, one of the nation’s leading experts on government succession and workforce planning for local governments, to facilitate a goal setting session with elected officials in developing forward-looking results based strategic plans to achieve superior performance while meeting the needs and expectations of the community of Fillmore.

Building for the future with a thoughtful purpose and keeping our most vulnerable on our minds, with clear communication to the Residents and businesses were a top priority.

Key Results Areas included: Fiscal Management, Public Safety, Economic Development and Innovation, Natural Resources, Arts and Culture, Smart Growth, Community Affordability, Community Engagement and Communication, Infrastructure and Organizational Excellence. City Council and staff will be focusing on these areas over the next several years. “It was great to listen to city council discuss the future of Fillmore keeping the small town feel we all love while still moving forward in our ever-changing world” said David Rowlands, City Manager.

City Manager, David Rowlands, presented to City Council a 2023 Workplan focused on citywide initiatives and projects. The Work Plan is not intended to be comprehensive of all work underway by the City. This workplan is a foundation to achieve necessary goals. The City Council was supportive of the provided workplan. Capturing highly visible projects and initiatives is an effective way to focus City attention and resources on the right priorities.