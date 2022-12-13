City of Coral Springs Hosts Campout for Families to Unplug and Connect with Nature • Coral Springs Talk

By Sharon Aron Baron

Coral Springs families will have the opportunity to unplug and reconnect with nature at Campout Coral Springs.

The overnight camping event, taking place at Sportsplex Park is Saturday, January 28, 2023, provides a full schedule of outdoor activities and games for happy campers, including s’mores-making, stargazing, and archery.

The Sportsplex Athletic fields will be transformed into a camping space with nearly 150 20ft. x 20ft. spots for four-person tents and chairs. In addition to the organized activities, Campers can also play on the on-site playground, shoot hoops on the basketball courts, and take part in a parent vs. child kickball game.

Campers will also have the chance to win a luxury glamping night in a bell tent provided by The Tailored Tent. All Campers will be entered to win upon registration, with the Winner announced in early January.

To ensure safety during the event, Coral Springs Public Safety will be on-site and communal campfires will be controlled by the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department. All activities, including overnight sleeping, will take place within a fenced field.

The event is part of a series of Celebrations taking place in 2023 to Honor the 60th Anniversary of the City of Coral Springs and create memorable experiences for residents.

Participation is limited to Coral Springs Residents and costs $80 per group of four, which includes a camping space, access to all activities, dinner on Saturday, and breakfast on Sunday. Additional Campers can be added for an extra cost. Registration opens on December 17 at 10 am and is first come, first served.

The event is presented in partnership with Broward Health Coral Springs. For more information and to register, visit CoralSprings.gov/campout. Don’t miss the chance to trade tablets for tents and enjoy a fun-filled camping experience with the family.

Send Your News to Coral Springs #1 Award-Winning News Site Here. Don’t miss reading Margate Talk, Parkland Talkand Tamarac Talk.