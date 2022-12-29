City of Clanton Arts Council expanding classes – The Clanton Advertiser

City of Clanton Arts Council expanding classes Published 11:20 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

By JOYANNA LOVE | Managing Editor

The City of Clanton Arts Council has added several new art classes to the schedule for 2023.

The classes will offer the community opportunities in visual art, performance art and music.

Deanna Lawlis of the City of Clanton Arts Council said January was a good time to start classes because people are often looking for new things to do in the new year.

“We wanted to just bring in local artists that have different flares and wanted to teach and offer something back into the community,” Lawlis said. “…We knew we wanted to help promote the local artists here.”

The spots available in each class vary, and the cost is $60-$80 per month for four sessions.

Visual art classes in watercolor and an introduction to photography will be offered by Lynn Wilson. To register, contact Wilson at 334-399-8792.

Fluid art, which involves pouring Acrylic paint onto a surface and creating patterns, will be offered by Amanda Ledbetter two Saturdays in January. Registration information is available by calling her at 205-299-4948.

Guitar classes have been offered through the art council for a while and will continue in January. However, ukulele classes are being added as well. To register for either of these classes, instructor Russell Lawlis can be contacted at 334-294-9234.

Deanna Lawlis will also offer two classes for children, including “Sketch Club” for ages 8-16 and “Art With A Purpose” for ages 5-11.

All classes will meet at the Senior Center, 500 Enterprise Road. Separate classes are being offered for free to the Seniors at the center as a way of thanking them for using the building.

Jeonna Mims will be offering community theater and voice classes each Saturday for all ages in February. More information is available on the City of Clanton Arts Council Facebook page.

“Jeonna has a long history in choir, theater and independent film,” Lawlis said.

Mims was also “an original cast member of Blast From the Past,” she said.

Any local artist interested in teaching a class can contact Lawlis at 334-306-6756.