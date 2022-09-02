City of Charlotte Continues Opportunities for Public Input to Inform Arts and Culture Plan

CHARLOTTE, NC (Sept. 2, 2022) — The City of Charlotte and the Arts and Culture Advisory Board are announcing additional public engagement events in September and October, and sharing tools that residents, artists, creatives, patrons and funders can use to help inform the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan.

The 10-year plan will determine how resources and funding can achieve sustainability and growth across the entire creative sector in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, and identify opportunities for more collaboration among individuals, organizations and other partners. Developing the plan involves listening to communities, gathering and analyzing data, and building Consensus on a shared vision for the future of local arts and culture.

To form that vision and actionable steps to reach it, the city is continuing its public engagement efforts with new events, a survey and other feedback tools — ensuring people of all backgrounds, generations, neighborhoods and abilities can contribute to the plan.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Residents and people involved in local arts and culture are all invited to fill out a survey. It will help the city’s cultural planning team understand attitudes towards cultural activities, and how people value and participate in culture. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. Additional languages ​​are available upon request.

The general public and representatives of specific creative sectors will find events relevant to their experiences and roles in the arts and culture economy. The full list of community events is available on the city’s cultural planning web page.

Virtual Community Meetings

Virtual meeting for all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Residents to provide input on the cultural plan. Sept. 15, 6-7:30 pm, is Zoom.

Register for the virtual community meeting on Eventbrite. In-Person Community Event

Event for all Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents, with cultural activities, food, entertainment and opportunities to provide input. Sept. 17, 11 am to 1 pm,

Charlotte Art League

4237 Raleigh St,

Charlotte, NC 28213

Register for the in-person community event on Eventbrite. Sector Workshop: Visual Arts

Workshop for artists and organizations involved with the visual arts including, but not limited to, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography, video, filmmaking, design, crafts, architecture, and land design and placemaking. Sept. 20, 11 am to 12:30 pm,

Charlotte Art League

4237 Raleigh St,

Charlotte, NC 28213

Register for the visual arts sector workshop on Eventbrite Sector Workshop: Film and Media

Workshop for representatives of for-profit and nonprofit film and media production companies and exhibition organizations; independent filmmakers; film- and media-related educators and artists such as actors and production designers, cinematographers, post-production workers, etc.; video game artists and companies; and other film- and media-related organizations. Sept. 21, 12:30-2 pm,

Independent Picture House

4237 Raleigh St,

Charlotte, NC 28213

Register for the film and media sector workshop on Eventbrite. Sector Workshop: Performing Arts

Workshop for artists and organizations engaged in the Performing arts including, but not limited to, theater, dance, music, spoken word, stand-up Comedy and improv. Sept. 22, 6-7:30,

Little Rock Cultural Center

401 N Myers St,

Charlotte, NC 28202

Register for the Performing arts sector workshop on Eventbrite. Sector Workshop: Faith Community

Workshop for individuals and representatives of faith-based organizations. Sept. 23, 11 am to 12:30 pm is Zoom.



Register for the faith community sector workshop on Eventbrite. Sector Workshop: Business and Philanthropic Community

Workshop for representatives of private and corporate philanthropy, and industries such as health care, finance, technology, manufacturing, retail, development, and business services, to focus on how arts, culture and creativity can help the business community achieve its goals through marketing and community connections, for example. Sept. 26, 2-3 pm, is Zoom.

Register for business and philanthropic sector workshop on Eventbrite. Sector Workshop: Cultural Events and Festivals

Workshop for representatives of culture-specific events, festivals and communities in which people share food, dance, art, music, etc. Sept. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.,

Camino Health Center

201 Stetson Dr,

Charlotte, NC 28262

Register for the cultural events and Festivals sector workshop on Eventbrite. Sector Workshop: Independent Artists, Creatives and Entrepreneurs October 4, 6-7:30 pm, is Zoom.

Register for the independent artists, creatives and entrepreneurs sector workshop on Eventbrite. Sector Workshop: Arts Education

Workshop for educators, education policy makers. October 5, 5-6:30 pm, is Zoom.

Register for the arts education sector workshop on Eventbrite. Sector Workshop: Community Arts and Culture Support Organizations and Neighborhoods

Workshop for grassroots cultural groups and nonprofits, and neighborhood organizations. October 12, 5:30-7 pm, is Zoom.

Register for the community arts and culture groups sector workshop on Eventbrite. Sector Workshop: Music

Workshop for musicians, producers, performers of all music genres, representatives of music venues and spaces, people involved in live and/or recorded music, and others. October 13, 5:30-7 pm, is Zoom.

Register for the music sector workshop on Eventbrite.

Friends, family, neighbors and other groups can download a discussion guide today and host their own conversation about the future of arts and culture. The guide is available in both English and Spanish.

After their conversation, participants should scan their Responses or notes, or snap a photo of them and send it to the culture planning team by email at [email protected] The cultural planning team will also accept responses in languages ​​other than English and Spanish.

Cultural planning efforts are supported by the Infusion Fund, a partnership of the city, Foundation For The Carolinas and generous private donors, to support arts and culture in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area for three years.