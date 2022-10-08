City of Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival Seeks Artists

Bloomington, Ind. – The City of Bloomington encourages local artists of color to apply for participation in the Fourth Annual Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival (BBBAF), taking place Saturday, September 10, at the Switchyard Park Pavilion, with the performance stage beginning at 1 pm The festival seeks to raise and expand art appreciation, create a space that affirms persons of color in the community, and provide a medium for local Talent to showcase visual and Performing arts in an environment that engages the audience with artists and their work, and enhance Bloomington’s spirit of inclusion.

The festival is supported by the City of Bloomington’s Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs and Safe and Civil City Program (part of the Community and Family Resources Department) along with the Bloomington Arts Commission and City departments of Economic and Sustainable Development and Parks and Recreation.

The free, family-friendly event will include a visual arts exhibition in the Pavilion and a performance showcase on stage, with food trucks offering items for purchase. Visual, literary, and Performing artists who identify as African, African-American, Hispanic, Latinx, and Indigenous American are encouraged to apply for participation in the festival by exhibiting works of visual art or craft, or Performing dance, music, spoken word, or other art forms. Participating artists will also have the opportunity to sell their artworks or associated merchandise at the venue.

Artists may apply for participation at bloomington.in.gov/byb, where they will be asked to submit an image or recording of their work along with a biography and headshot. Submissions are due Monday, August 29 by 5:30 pm For artists interested in reserving a space to sell their work, there is a $10.00 non-refundable application fee. Additional information is available at bloomington.in.gov/byb.

For additional information about the local event, contact Safe and Civil City Director Shatoyia Moss at [email protected] or 812-349-3430.