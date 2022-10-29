City Making Plans to Install New Irrigation System at Golf Course

October 29, 2022

By: Dwayne Page

Plans are in the works to eventually install a new irrigation system for the fairways and greens at the Smithville Golf Course replacing the 55-year-old infrastructure.

During a special meeting called Thursday night, the Aldermen adopted a budget amendment Ordinance on first reading in the amount of $375,000 to purchase materials for the project. The labor costs will be addressed later estimated to be around $215,000. Bids were advertised recently but none were received.

“On the golf course irrigation, we put it out for bids and never got any bids because everybody (contractors) is too busy to put it in right now during the fall and wintertime because they have too much work right now,” said City Public Works Director Kevin Robinson.

“My suggestion is to find the materials (based on the state bid contract) and then bid it out in two or three months. That way they will have time to put it on their books for next year in October,” added Robinson.

The city’s financial advisor Janice Plemmons Jackson said that the funds are available for this project in the city budget thanks in part to golf course generated fees over the years.

“We have a separate checking account that all golf course monies come into and currently we have $414,750 in the golf course checking account. I would add that not only did the golf course bring in that kind of revenue but two years ago from last week $300,000 was transferred out of that checking account into the general fund so the golf course does bring in revenue to help cover its costs. In the last several years it has brought in over $700,000 in revenues. Looking at material costs only based on Kevin’s Quotes its $375,000 so with $400,000 in the bank we could write a check out of the golf course account and pay for the materials and then in operations going forward we are only looking at the labor costs in a few months and that would probably hit in the following year’s budget,” said Jackson.

The Aldermen also adopted a budget amendment Ordinance on first reading in the amount of $15,832 towards the purchase of a new garbage truck and $112,541 to do street paving. These are funds needed to meet costs above what was budgeted for these projects.

“I talked to Ford and to get a truck its probably going to be 2023 before we could get one from Ford so I have contacted Municipal Equipment where we are getting the garbage truck bed and they partner with International. It’s the same as a GM Duramax and they told me they could probably have one ready by May, the complete truck and everything but its about $15,000 more. I got these quotes about six or seven months ago and prices have gone up. I think $115,000 was put in the budget for the truck and the cost is now $130,832 and that is for the truck, bed and all,” said Robinson.

“The total bid price on the paving is $447,540 and that is to pave all of Miller Road, North Mountain Street, and Atwell Street. Part of that paving is also to be funded partly from a grant,” added Robinson.

“This paving project does not have anything to do with our ARP money fixing our Sewer system on Carter Street, West Main Street, and Earl Avenue so don’t get confused with that paving versus this,” said Mayor Josh Miller.

The Aldermen also approved the hiring of Victor Roller to fill a vacancy in the Sanitation department.

The Mayor and Aldermen will have a workshop on November 17 at 6 pm at city hall.