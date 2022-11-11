City looking at slight increase of fees at golf course | Photos

The city of Porterville is looking at a slight increase in fees at the Porterville Municipal Golf Course.

The Porterville City Council will address the issue at its next meeting at 6:30 pm Tuesday. As part of its consent calendar the council will consider setting a public hearing to be held on December 6 to provide information on a proposed slight increase in fees at the golf course.

The golf course’s pro, Casey Butler, has recommended virtually all of the fees to be increased by $1 and passes to be increased by $5. City staff reported in the last 15 years the minimum wage has doubled and many other operational expenses as the 9-hole course have increased.

The golf course has also gone through a number of Improvements and will continue to go through more Improvements in the coming months. The course has just begun a golf cart lease program that’s providing much higher quality carts, which has been a huge need for some time, city staff reported.

In addition, the course’s parking lot has been repaved and the driving range netting and poles, which the council included in the city budget, have been replaced. Dry patches on a couple of fairways will also be addressed.

All youth fees will remain the same as will the daily ticket surcharge at $1. Fees to be increased by $1 are nine holes to $13; repeat 9/twilight to $8; cart for nine holes to $12; cart for 18 holes to $21; and cart for Twilight play to $10.

There would also be a $5 increase in the following passes: Monthly pass to $75; family pass to $90; and senior pass to $65. The youth pass would remain the same at $35.

City staff reported the increased fees are anticipated to be sufficient for the next several years.

City staff also reported the course is unique as it doesn’t increase fees for the weekend, nor does it charge per person rider fees for carts.

As a comparison other courses around the Valley charge anywhere from $20 to $40 for nine to 18 holes of golf on weekdays and weekends. Exeter Golf Course charges $14 on weekdays and $16 on weekends for nine holes and also charges a cart fee of $8 per rider. Other courses charge between $10 to $18 per rider to use a cart over nine to 18 holes.

The Parks and Leisure Services Commission also voted unanimously to recommend the proposed increase in fees.