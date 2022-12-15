City Life Org – Port Authority and Times Square Arts Collaborate To Bring Midnight Moment Artworks To Midtown Bus Terminal

Shantell Martin, Lines of Mars, February 2020, as displayed in Port Authority. Image courtesy of Michael Hull.

In Celebration of Midnight Moment’s 10th Anniversary, Partnership Highlights Previous Midnight Moment Works Inside One of The World’s Busiest Transportation Hubs

Times Square Artsthe largest public platform for contemporary performance and visual arts, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The partnership celebrates the 10th anniversary of Times Square Arts’s Midnight Moment series, showcasing large-scale artworks by previously Featured artists including Zina Saro-Wiwa, Pamela Council, Jennifer West, Cory Arcangel, Jeffrey Gibson, Krista Kim, Chitra Ganesh, Takeshi Murata, and Shantell Martin.

Times Square Arts will activate 11 spaces each nearly nine feet tall—inside the Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal, bringing to life these wonderful large-scale pieces. The works will be on display throughout the terminals north and south wing corridors 40th-42nd Streets between 8th and 9th avenues for the remainder of 2022 and early 2023 as a part of the Port Authority’s Quality of Commute Program.

Pamela Council, Talking Hands – Watch My Nails Don’t Watch Me, November 2021, as displayed in Port Authority. Image courtesy of Michael Hull.

Times Square Arts strives to showcase accessible public art for New Yorkers and international visitors alike. The Midnight Moment series has presented works from over 115 artists to an estimated nightly viewership of 90,000 people. Continuing in its mission to create new and innovative touchpoints with the public, the partnership with the Port Authority allows for an even larger platform for both Midnight Moment artists as well as the program itself.

Midnight Moment is the world’s largest, longest-running digital art exhibition, synchronized on over 90 electronic billboards throughout Times Square nightly from 11:57pm to midnight. For the 10 year anniversary, Times Square Arts launched a special program featuring a roster of all women and femme-expansive artists, paying Homage to the female administrators, artists, and programmers who have been influential in staging public art on the commercial billboards of Times Square for over 40 years. The anniversary celebration will continue through April 2023.

ABOUT THE PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. For over a century, the agency’s network of aviation, ground, rail, and Seaport facilities is among the busiest in the country, supports more than 550,000 regional jobs, and generates more than $23 billion in annual wages and $80 billion in annual economic activity. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center site, where the 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center is the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere. The Port Authority receives no tax revenue from either the states of New York or New Jersey or from the city of New York. The agency raises the necessary funds for the improvement, construction or acquisition of its facilities primarily on its own credit. For more information or for updates from the Now Arriving blog, please visit https://www.panynj.gov/blog.

ABOUT TIMES SQUARE ARTS

Times Square Arts, the public art program of the Times Square Alliance, collaborates with contemporary artists and cultural institutions to experiment and engage with one of the world’s most iconic urban places. Through the Square’s electronic billboards, public plazas, vacant areas and popular venues, and the Alliance’s own online landscape, Times Square Arts invites leading contemporary creators, such as Mel Chin, Tracey Emin, Jeffrey Gibson, Ryan McGinley, Yoko Ono, and Kehinde Wiley , to help the public see Times Square in new ways. Times Square has always been a place of risk, innovation and creativity, and the Arts Program ensures these qualities remain central to the district’s unique identity.

