City in Review: Part Two | City

Two Major Capital Projects Completed

Major capital projects were completed in 2022. One is completed and the other is quickly approaching the finish line.

Veterans Community Park was wrapped up just in time for Christmas festivities. The city cut the ribbon on a dream which began with the purchase of the property over twenty years ago.

“This is such a great addition to our community. We owe our citizens such a great vote of thanks for having the vision in 2003 to purchase this wonderful piece of property and to Invest in finalizing that vision in its development,” said then Council Chairman Erik Brechnitz as he toured the facility before the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The reopening couldn’t have come at a better time when the Farmers Market returned to its old haunts in December to the delight of citizens and vendors alike.

A second major completed project consisted of the total reconstruction of the San Marco/Heathwood Drive intersection. That work included stormwater improvements, roadway elevation changes, the installation of sidewalks, gutters and ADA Handicap ramps. In addition to those improvements, new crosswalk lining on both sides of the intersection as well as the complete asphalt resurfacing of the intersection was also done, according to Assistant City Manager Casey Lucius, who kept the community updated throughout the entire process. That project would also include some Utility relocation work which was not originally anticipated.

City Celebrates 25 Anniversary

The Coastal Breeze News published a Special Edition to celebrate the 25-year Anniversary of Incorporation of the island. The 96-page insert highlighted the twenty-five years since incorporation as well as many of the businesses, organizations and individuals which have played a part since the birth of the city.

The City of Marco Island showcased the anniversary with a weeklong series of events including a beach cleanup and scavenger hunt, a history day, an Athletic day which included a kickball game pitting the public vs city employees, an employee appreciation day, a free concert, and City government day. Individual schools held their own events. The Premiere finale event was a dance held at the Hilton.

Referendum on the Establishment of Short-Term Rental (STR) Registration Ordinance

At no time since the furor over the completion of the island’s Sanitary Sewer system has another issue raised so much debate and political infighting as the proposed citizen referendum requiring a short-term rental (STR) registration.

Some would lay the blame for the disharmony on the lack of legislative action by former and present councilors, while others would point to state legislation passed in 2011 that ties the hands of local municipalities, even though as far back as 2008 the city attorney pre- warned them of the impending problems.

The proposed STR ordinance, a citizen-driven initiative that would require all short-term rental properties to be registered and inspected by the city, was put on the August 2022 primary ballot. Just under 57% of Marco Island Voters approved the ordinance. It is now in the city’s hands to initiate it.

Three-Million-Dollar Mangrove Restoration Project

Four 60″ culverts have been installed under San Marco Road in an effort to restore tidal flow under the roadway. Over the years existing culverts have been either damaged or otherwise blocked to render them unusable to maintain that necessary flow of Vital tidal waters that sustain the viability of those mangroves.

Coastal Breeze Reporter Scott Shook has followed the work on that project, as well as the improved sidewalk project which was recently completed as part of the city’s shared use pathway projects, improving safe biking and walking routes for Residents and visitors of the island. (Read Scott’s report in the December 22, 2022 edition of the Coastal Breeze News).

Project manager Corey Anderson, wildlife biologist with FWC, said the final dredging work should take about a month to complete. The price tag of the project is around $3 million at the moment, according to Anderson. Marco Island Residents pay for nothing.

“This is supported by funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), and the State of Florida,” Anderson said, “for a fisheries disaster related to Hurricane Irma. Several million dollars went to Habitat Restoration for fish habitat, including the Fruit Farm Creek project. We’re looking at over $3 million. That’s all-Federal funding. Marco Island is getting the good end of the deal there.”

Hurricane Ian Slams Southwest Florida

On September 27 the City of Marco Island, following input from those at the county, would issue a Voluntary Evacuation order, but warned those still here to be prepared for a potential Mandatory Evacuation order. Before the end of that day, the Mandatory Evacuation order came for our small barrier island as the Storm intensified as well as the projections for a larger Storm surge. Hurricane Ian then made landfall on September 28th.

Unlike other hurricanes, this one pushed a strong surge onto the island causing damage on Marco but the brunt of the damage was in Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Hurricane Ian will result in the highest damage ever sustained within the State of Florida.

Neighbors Continue to Fight to Retain the Character of Old Marco

Those who live and work in what is known as Old Marco are continuing to oppose what they consider is the over-commercialization of their small section of the island.

The issue concerning a potential new restaurant in Old Marco continues to be one which is not settled. Council had originally overruled the Planning Board’s decision to approve the restaurant. The petitioner then came back with an amended plan that reduced seating but maintained the overall size of the venue. The Planning Board approved the amended plan by a 5-2 vote. However an official appeal over that Planning Board vote has been filed with the city on behalf of the Snook Inn concerning safety and traffic issues surrounding the proposed new restaurant. That appeal will be heard at the January 23 meeting of the Marco Island City Council. That meeting will begin at 5:30 PM in Council Chambers.