City hires company to aid goal for energy

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay New York-based Consultant Enso Advisory Services LLC $288,000 to continue to advise the city on its goal to become the first renewable Hydrogen City.

In May of this year, Lancaster applied to the Clean Energy Ministerial/Department of Energy H2 Twin Cities Mentor-Mentee Program with Namie, Japan and Hawai’i County. Enso, in an Unofficial capacity, supported the city in its application to the program via Introductions to the Mayors and key staff of Namie Town, Japan, and Hawai’i County, according to a staff report by City Manager Jason Caudle.

The City Council unanimously approved a professional services agreement with Enso at the Dec. 13 meetings.

H2 Twin Cities is a global initiative connecting cities and communities worldwide to deploy clean hydrogen solutions. In November, the US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm announced Lancaster and Namie Town as the H2-Trans-Pacific Team.

The cities will serve as Mentors to Hawai’i County, Hawaii, in the Mentor-Mentee H2 Twin Cities partnership. As mentors, the cities “have pledged to share best practices and strategies with the mentee to collectively accelerate progress in hydrogen and fuel cells,” the announcement said.

“Enso has already established a working relationship with the city for the past twenty-four months creating key resources and insight on the City’s supporters, obstacles and past contact relationships who’ve provided additional Outreach efforts in support of renewable hydrogen,” the report said .

Enso will continue to advise the City on the Clean Energy Ministerial/DOE H2 Twin Cities Mentor-Mentee program pursuant to a contract awarded, in November 2022, for the first 18 months of the proposed five-year program.

[email protected]