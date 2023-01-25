City High basketball team leaves court after ‘racially charged’ remark

Monday night’s boys basketball game between Iowa City High and Fairfield High School abruptly ended after an unspecified official made a “racially charged” comment toward City High’s coach, according to a statement issued by the school district.

City High’s Coach Brennan Swayzer, who is Black, declined to comment on the incident, but City High and the Iowa City Community School District released a joint statement to students, staff and families in the community.

“The Iowa City Community School District never condones racism. We stand by our students and staff of color,” the statement from City High principal John Bacon and Iowa City Community School District superintendent Matt Degner said. “We are also addressing an incident of physical aggression and helping our students learn better ways to handle a volatile situation.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button