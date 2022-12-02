City Council Releases $21m to Philly arts organizations

The largest sums of money are going to Philadelphia’s marquee cultural attractions: the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Zoo, Mann Music Center, the Please Touch Museum, the Franklin Institute, and the Calder Gardens each received $2 million.

The Dell Music Center is getting $3 million, as is the African American Museum Philadelphia, signaling the city’s support of the AAMP as it begins to relocate to a new, more prominent home on the Parkway.

Amounts of less than $500,000 are going to a variety of organizations including the Marian Anderson Museum, Mural Arts, Historic Philadelphia, and the Georgia Gregory School of Music.

Smaller Grants of a few thousand to tens of thousands will be distributed by the Cultural Fund, created in order to support a broad swath of mostly community-based organizations.

“The Grants that these organizations will receive are the direct line between this mid-year transfer and the organizations that are doing the work on the ground,” Aden said. “So, yes, we do have some large institutions that are benefiting, but we are very pleased that the Philadelphia Cultural Fund has received such a generous infusion of funds that will allow smaller organizations to benefit.”

The midyear transfer also sent money to public safety initiatives, such as cameras for Safe Play Zones ($475,000) and witness Protections programs ($1 million), and social service organizations like Caring for Friends ($100,00), Young Chance Foundation ($100,000) , and the Center for Black Education Development ($150,000).