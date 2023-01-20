City Council Goal Setting Session – Jan. 31st, 1 – 5PM

A special meeting of the Sonoma City Council to discuss council goals and priorities will be held on Wednesday, January 31st from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm The meeting agenda will be posted to our CivicWeb Portal.

The establishment of Council goals is critical for the organization and community to determine priorities, focus and vision for the community’s future. The special meeting will provide an opportunity for the City Council to set a vision for the City and adopt goals to reflect that vision and guide decision-making at all levels of City government. The goal-setting process builds Council Consensus on policies and projects that impact City residents, businesses and the community as a whole. The City Manager uses the City Council’s goals to set priorities, direct work activities, and allocate staffing and financial resources.

The meeting is open to the public and is in person only. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the beginning of the meeting for those who would like to provide input on potential Council goals.

The meeting will be held at the Emergency Operation Center, 175 First Street West. This meeting will not be televised.

The public is encouraged to submit comments by e-mail* at [email protected] or by attending the meeting in person and speaking during the public comment period for the agenda item.

* Per the City’s standard practice, any comments received prior to the commencement of the meeting will be uploaded to the public correspondence folder on the City’s CivicWeb Portal and available for review by the public and the Council. It will not be read during the meeting.