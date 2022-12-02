CITY COUNCIL APPROVES MIDYEAR BUDGET BILL WITH OVER $24 MILLION FOR ARTS & CULTURE GROUPS, PUBLIC SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

PHILADELPHIA – City Council today approved a Midyear Budget Transfer Ordinance that includes more than $24 million for arts and cultural organizations across Philadelphia, and also earmarks city funds for critical public safety Enhancements and Improvements across the city.

For arts and cultural organizations, the midyear transfer Ordinance included funds for the following entities, among other groups:

African American Museum of Philadelphia $3 million Calder Gardens $2 million Art Museum $2 million Philadelphia Zoo $2 million Mann Music Center $2 million Dell $3 million Please Touch Museum $2 million Franklin Institute $2 million

For public safety initiatives and programs, the transfer Ordinance included the following, among other initiatives:

Safe Play Zone Cameras $475,000 (adding to other operating & capital expenditures on cameras for $4.9 million over 5 years) Victim/Witness Protection Total of $1 million Security cameras/Please Touch Museum $100,000

The midyear budget Ordinance was negotiated between the Kenney administration and City Council, and moved through the Appropriations Committee under the leadership of Chair Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District).

“The midyear budget transfer process is historically an opportunity for City Council, working in partnership with the administration, to address critical programs that need additional funding to more fully serve our citizens,” said Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District). “Public safety programs and areas will always receive our full scrutiny and attention, but there are many needs and concerns in a city as large as Philadelphia. Arts and culture organizations also play a vital role in the life of the city, and Council is taking steps through this budget bill to better fund many worthy and diverse cultural organizations.”