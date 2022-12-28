City Council approves cemetery, golf course purchases – The Fort Morgan Times

The purchase of two Columbarium units to be added at Fort Morgan’s Riverside Cemetery and a replacement mower for the Fort Morgan Golf Course have been approved by the City Council.

Columbarium units are used to hold Cremation Burial vessels at the cemetery.

One qualified bid for each purchase was received. A bid of $54,017 was received from Coldspring Memorials of Minnesota for the two Columbarium units. A bid of $95,308.16 was received from LL Johnson Distributing Company in Denver for the rough mower. An allowance of up to $20,983 above the bid amount was supported on the Columbarium purchase.

“That will go towards foundation, installation and crane services,” said Matt Underwood, Fort Morgan’s superintendent of the cemetery, golf course and parks. “We have to take these in from the road over the trees, so it is a pretty costly thing.”

The purchase of two Columbarium units is aimed at conserving expenses, he explained.

“It is more bang for the buck, as far as bringing a crane from Denver,” Underwood said. “We do have an excellent return on investment.”

The units will satisfy demand for up to 10 years, he said.

A bid for the golf course mower from 21st Century Equipment of Fort Morgan did not meet minimum specifications.

Both the Toro brand mower and total expense for Columbarium units at the Cemetery are within budgeted amounts.

“This [mower] will be a replacement for a 2009 model that will be traded in, in all likelihood in a year to year and a half. That’s our lead time,” Underwood said. “We have had tremendous success with Toro brand equipment.”

Model information for the rough mower was not provided in City Council agenda item detail.

Mayor Lyn Deal indicated her support, following a review of the request and a picture of the mowing equipment.

“They’re nice when they’re clean,” Underwood said. “Give it a little while.”