City asks artists to submit work for display at Durango rec center – The Durango Herald

Pieces to be hosted for one month at a time; applications taken on a first-come-first-serve basis

Durango artist Heather Freeman has several works displayed in the community wing of the Durango Community Recreation Center. The center hosts works by local artists and has issued a call for more applicants. John Robinette, Recreation center manager, said he is looking to book eight months of art, which is hosted for a month at a time. Applications are available on the city of Durango’s website. (Christian Burney/Durango Herald)

Local artists looking for exposure have an opportunity to share their work with the public at the Durango Community Recreation Center.

The city of Durango has issued a call to local artists, inviting them to apply to have their work showcased in the community wing for a month at a time.

John Robinette, Recreation center manager, said applications are reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis. The city is seeking 2D artwork across all mediums to hang in the community wing.

Photography pieces will be limited, according to a news release from the city.

The city’s art display application says there is room in the community wing for up to 28 pieces. The city has 22 wires on which to hang framed work, and smaller pieces can be doubled up and hung vertically on a single wire.

Artwork may not be accepted if it depicts content that is not appropriate to be displayed at the Recreation center where children and families frequent, says the application. Accepted artwork must also be framed unless the piece is intended not to be, in which case the work must be approved by Robinette in advance.

Artists whose work is Featured can book only one month every other year, the application says.

Durango artist Heather Freeman has several paintings on display in the Durango Community Recreation Center’s community wing. Freeman’s artist bio says her artworks depict the “symbolic, whimsical and abstract” and her personal experience as a mother to two girls. (Christian Burney/Durango Herald)

Accepted artists can have their bios Featured alongside their work at the Recreation center, which receives over 1,000 visitors daily, he said. Although the city isn’t coordinating sales, members of the public can contact artists directly about purchasing a piece if they see something that catches their eye.

Robinette is looking to schedule art for another eight months this year, he said. Interested artists have already made inquiries and they reviewed two more as of midday Tuesday.

“We’re just glad that we’re able to kind of showcase these local artists and get some people that maybe aren’t able to get their artwork seen in other places,” he said.

Art display applications are available online at durangogov.org/1666/Community-Art-Display.

Robinette is the go-to contact for inquiries and his contact information is available on the city of Durango’s website.

Durango artist Heather Freeman currently has multiple pieces on display in the community wing. Her artist bio says her paintings are “visual adventures, inspired by life’s simple moments” and reflect her experience being a mother to two girls.

“Color, organic shapes, and more identifiable doodles are layered into a dynamic visual journey that plays with the complexity of who we are and how we show up in the world,” her bio says.

She depicts the “symbolic, whimsical and abstract” through her work.

Tom Sluis, Spokesman for the city, said Durango supports local artists and their efforts to make their work known.

“The rec center is just a great way for us to make that happen,” he said.

[email protected].com