City announces annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients

Submitted by City of Evanston

The Evanston Arts Council has announced this year’s annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients to be recognized by Mayor Daniel Biss at “A Bright Night for the Arts” on Saturday, November 19, 6 pm, at Studio5, 1938 Dempster St.

After calling for artist and art organization nominations from the community, the Arts Council received a long, impressive list of nominations that reflect the breadth and strength of Evanston’s arts community.

The 2022 Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients include:

Vernon Clark and the Heirs of Joy who have inspired Intergenerational music lovers in Evanston for more than thirty years with their Holistic African American Gospel Music.

Evanston Dance Ensemble which has brought dance into the lives of young people and to audiences across the city for over twenty-five years.

Evanston Mural Arts Program, the public art arm of Art Encounter, has brightened walls across the city, creating approximately twenty-five murals in the past five years.

“The arts are fundamentally important to the vibrancy of our city. I am delighted to recognize the work of these three outstanding groups and the Joy they have brought through song, dance and murals,” said Mayor Biss.

A Bright Night for the Arts, where the Awards will be presented, will feature an arts showcase and live performance excerpts by Satya Jnani Chávez, co-creator of the new musical Refuge, Dance Center Evanston and Evanston Dance Ensemble. There will also be sweet treats available from Curt’s Café, soft drinks and a cash bar.

A Bright Night for the Arts is free and open to all. Community members must register in advance to attend.

