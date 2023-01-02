Citrus Bowl: Purdue football, Drew Brees vs LSU: Score, Highlights

Purdue vs. No. 15 LSU, 1 pm, Monday; TV: ABC

LSU is a 15.5-point favorite.

A lot has changed since the last time Purdue football took the field in the Big Ten Championship game versus Michigan.

Jeff Brohm returned home to Louisville. Ryan Walters was hired as his replacement, but won’t coach in today’s Citrus Bowl versus LSU. On offense, starting QB Aidan O’Connell, star receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham all opted out of the Bowl game to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft — as did cornerback Cory Trice and linebacker Jalen Graham.

Brohm’s brother, Brian, will lead the Boilers today, with an assist from Drew Brees, who was added as an Assistant for the Citrus Bowl.

13:03 2Q: LSU 21, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. Mason Taylor slaloms through Purdue Defenders on his way to a 32-yard touchdown catch as LSU is stretching this one out.

END 1Q: LSU 14, Purdue 0

LSU goes back to Jayden Daniels at QB. It’s been all Tigers so far.

1:01 1Q: LSU 14, Purdue 0

FUMBLE CALL REVERSED. On the first play of the next drive, Purdue RB Dylan Downing is blown up in the backfield and fumbles. He remained down and his knee was down before the ball came loose. The Purdue Trainers helped him to his feet and escorted him to the sideline.

1:06 1Q: LSU 14, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. LSU makes a QB switch, and Garrett Nussmeier helps engineer another Tigers’ scoring drive, this one capped off by a Noah Cain 10-yard touchdown run.

4:27 1Q: LSU 7, Purdue 0

Purdue picked up its first first down on the game thanks to some Devin Mockobee runs, but are forced to punt it away (which included a kick-catch interference penalty on the Boilers). Austin Burton took a few shots deep, but both were unsuccessful, one short and one too deep.

7:01 1Q: LSU 7, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. John Emery Jr. punches it from 1 yard out to give LSU the lead. The Tigers finished a 10-play drive that covered 63 yards and nearly five minutes thanks to a 4th-and-2 conversion near midfield.

9:13 1Q: Purdue 0, LSU 0

Former IndyStar Mr. Football Reese Taylor (out of Ben Davis) was injured on the first play of the game, and is still in the medical tent per ABC’s broadcast. And Branson Deen (out of Lawrence Central) left the field holding his hand on the Tigers’ second possession. LSU goes for it on 4th-and-2 and gets it was a 12-yard completion.

11:47 1Q: Purdue 0, LSU 0

The Boilers defense gives up one first down, but holds on the first possession to force an LSU punt. With Austin Burton under center for Purdue, making just his third career start, the Boilers go three-and-out and punt back to the Tigers.

3:00 PM 1Q: Purdue 0, LSU 0

And we’re underway, and the TV crew has only mentioned Drew Brees 3,458 times.

What time is the Citrus Bowl kickoff?

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm

What channel is Citrus Bowl on?

The Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU will air on ABC.

What are the betting odds for the Citrus Bowl?

LSU is favored by 15.5 points with the over/under set at 54 points, per DraftKings.

Why is Drew Brees on the Purdue sideline?

The former Boilers star quarterback is helping out the shorthanded Purdue staff for the Citrus Bowl following the coaching change from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters, who isn’t coaching today.

“I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program,” Brees said in a press release. “This is also preparation for the future of Purdue football with new head Coach Ryan Walters.”