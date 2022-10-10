Citizen Artist Lecture Series: Bronwyn Mauldin on Wednesday, Oct. 12

Bronwyn Mauldin is an artist, activist, and writer who oversees the research division of the Los Angeles County Division of Arts and Culture. She will deliver a lecture on The Artist and Civic Engagement Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 pm in Watson Hall and a two-part zine-making workshop throughout the day Thursday and Friday on the fourth floor of the Library. Please consider attending the lecture and feel free to join one of our classes during any of the 8 am, 9:05 am, 1:30 pm, and 2:35 pm sessions. Mauldin is the first speaker of the year for the High School Citizen Artist Lecture Series. Contact: Martin Ferrell October 9, 2022 Submit an announcement

