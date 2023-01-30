Citadel player and wife balance baby, business and basketball | Citadel

Hired last March at The Citadel, Ed Conroy hadn’t been the Bulldogs’ basketball Coach very long when a player came to him for a potentially awkward conversation.

David Maynard, who had transferred to The Citadel the year before as a graduate student from Colgate, had something to tell his new coach.

“David went to him in the summer and said, ‘Coach, we’re having a baby,'” recalled Mayard’s wife, Abbi. “And it was kind of like, the baby’s due in December, and that’s right in the middle of basketball season. So that was a little stressful.”

Abbi and David had been married for almost five years at that point. But the news left Conroy a little unsure of what to expect from Maynard, a 6-4 guard who had started 15 of the Bulldogs’ last 16 games in 2021-22, shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range and averaging 6.5 points.

“He and I had some long talks over the summer,” Conroy said. “I was worried. I was concerned. I didn’t know David very well at that point, although I’d heard great things about him.

“I thought, what is that going to look like commitment-wise? Because I knew how he was going to feel, that he was going to want to be there for all those moments. We’re going to work with you, but we don’t know what this is going to entail.”

The baby boy, Makai, was born early on Nov. 18, weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds and 2 ounces and 22¼ inches long. He was born at about 1:13 pm on a Friday, just a few minutes before the team was supposed to travel to the airport to board a flight for a Saturday game at Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind.

“We were so blessed, because otherwise David might have missed a pretty cool experience,” Abbi said.

As it turns out, that was the only game Maynard has missed. With family from both sides helping Abbi with the baby, Maynard was back for a three-game tournament in New Orleans the following week. He’s played in 21 of 22 games for the 9-13 Bulldogs, starting five games and averaging 21.6 minutes per game.

Maynard scored 11 points in each of the first two games after his son was born, and had a season-high 13 in a 60-52 win at VMI on Jan. 21.

“I told him that what he was going to try to do is very hard,” Conroy said. “But David and Abbi have handled it flawlessly. I know he’s tired sometimes when he comes in, but he doesn’t show it and is just a great student and Ambassador for our team.”

Maynard, who at 26 is eight years older than some of these teammates, and the former Abbi Brecht are high school sweethearts from Harriman, Utah. Abbi, a grade ahead of David, went to Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and won the Big Sky Conference Championship in the high jump in 2018.

After she graduated from Weber State, Abbi and David got married while he was a student and basketball player at Colgate University in Hamilton, NY After he graduated from Colgate, Maynard put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, but was all set to put his degree to work in the business world when he heard from former Citadel Coach Duggar Baucom.

“We’re so happy with the way things have worked out here,” Maynard said. “I’m super proud to be a dad, and I want to play well for my family. And it makes coming home from games even better, to come home to my little boy.”

It’s not always easy, though.

In addition to his basketball duties, David is taking classes towards his MBA and works as a Graduate Assistant in The Citadel’s Baker School of Business. A typical day might include workouts or weight-lifting in the morning, a few hours at work with administrative duties or research projects, and then an afternoon practice with the team.

Abbi, meanwhile, works remotely for a Utah internet company as a scheduling supervisor, working Mostly on Mountain Time, which is two hours behind Eastern Time.

“She is a superhero,” David said. “I couldn’t do any of this without her.”

Little Makai has made just about every home game since the Bulldogs played College of Charleston on Dec. 3. If things get a little hectic in the stands, he and Abbi retreat to Conroy’s office at McAlister Field House. In addition to family, Makai has about 14 tallish “uncles” on the team.

“It’s a lot to balance, for sure,” Abbi said. “But I think it’s the best thing ever. Makai won’t remember any of this, but what a cool opportunity to be in the gym while his dad is playing college basketball. It’s amazing, especially when you have the love and support that we ‘ve been lucky to have.”