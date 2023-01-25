Cirovski Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Signees
Havertown, Pa.
FC Delco // The Shipley School
Midfield
Personal: Son of John and Una McDaid…John played college basketball in Ireland. Brother Joe is also in Maryland’s 2023 signing class…has two other siblings, Brian and Cassie.
Why Maryland: “There are several reasons why Maryland stuck out to me in my recruiting process. The coaches played a big factor because when talking to them, I learned that they shared similar aspirations for me as a player as I do. They showed great support to me as a player and my Dreams during the process and understood my ambitions. They also spread a winning Mindset which I appreciate. Maryland has a very successful program that has developed many professional players, and as I want to play professionally, it seems like the perfect fit. The school and campus itself was also beautiful and it just seems like an environment I will thrive in.”