Cirovski Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Signees

Havertown, Pa.

FC Delco // The Shipley School

Midfield



Before Maryland: Played for FC Delco for Coach Matt Poole…U-17 MLS Next Cup Semifinalist (2021)…U-16 MLS Next Cup Quarterfinalist (2021)…Played for The Shipley School for Coach Thom Schauerman…Two -time league champions…Two time state semifinalist…Scored 32 goals and notched 24 assists…High School All-American (2022)…All-State (2022)…Two-time All-Friends League. All-Southeastern PA…Two-time All Main-Line Team. Personal: Son of John and Una McDaid…John played college basketball in Ireland. Brother Joe is also in Maryland's 2023 signing class…has two other siblings, Brian and Cassie.

Why Maryland: “There are several reasons why Maryland stuck out to me in my recruiting process. The coaches played a big factor because when talking to them, I learned that they shared similar aspirations for me as a player as I do. They showed great support to me as a player and my Dreams during the process and understood my ambitions. They also spread a winning Mindset which I appreciate. Maryland has a very successful program that has developed many professional players, and as I want to play professionally, it seems like the perfect fit. The school and campus itself was also beautiful and it just seems like an environment I will thrive in.”