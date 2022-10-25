Circling nine key problem-solvers ahead of the 2022-23 season

Self-scouting is one of the most important aspects of college basketball. Knowing what you do well and where you struggle is crucial for both players and coaching staff. Each program entered the offseason knowing what flaws they had to fix, but there are different ways to solve those problems. Player development is vital. So is targeting the right people in the transfer portal (or in the high school recruiting ranks). With the 2022-23 season right around the corner, we’re about to find out which teams self-scouted and addressed those issues best.

“From what was available for us, the number one thing we’re looking for is hard workers, guys who are addicted to the game of basketball,” said Kansas State’s Jerome Tang, one of college basketball’s most aggressive transfer Portal recruiters. “If you are addicted to it, you can’t stay out of the gym. You’re going to keep getting better. Because nobody’s ready right now where they need to be. So everyone has to continue to get better.

“The second thing is toughness. We wanted guys who had been through some things in life and they understood, they understood how to overcome things. And lastly, we want winners.”

Here are nine players who can play a big role in solving major issues for their respective teams.