Circa Friday Football Invitational comes down to CFP Championship – VSiN Exclusive News – News

Chris Fallica entered the weekend as a heavy favorite to win the Inaugural Circa Friday Football Invitational. Needing a 3-2 week to clinch the title, he now needs a dramatic Rally on the contest’s final day.

“The Bear” is suddenly sweating it out with the picnic basket — the $15,000 grand prize, green jacket, trophy and bragging rights — up for grabs on Monday night. Fallica, who recently left ESPN for Fox Sports, went 0-3 on his NFL plays Sunday. He has a 51-37 ATS record (51 points) with two games pending in the college football national championship game — Georgia -12 and TCU-Georgia Under 63.5.

Fallica faces a one-point deficit to Las Vegas professional bettor Chuck Edel, who went 3-2 in the final week and finished 52-28 for the season. Edel took a bad beat on the Colts -2.5, but closed out the day with a win on the Lions +4.5.

Colorado pro bettor James Salinas made a major Rally in Week 18 by going 5-0 to finish 50-36-3 (51.5 points). Salinas, a former VSiN host and the 2015 Westgate SuperContest champion, can finish no better than second place. The runner-up cashes for $7,000 and the third-place finisher earns $3,000.

Fallica needs to win only one of his two Monday plays due to owning the tiebreaker if he needs it. His best bet record of 12-5 is superior to Edel’s 6-12.

ESPN sports betting Analyst Doug Kezirian, who relinquished the contest lead late in the season, finished 2-3 this week and 50-38-2 (51 points) for the season.

The contest results and standings through Sunday:

CHUCK EDEL

Colts -2.5 L Falcons -4 W Vikings-Bears Under 42.5 W Lions +4.5 W (BB) Browns +2.5 L Record (points): 52-38 (52) Best Bets: 6-12 (6)

JAMES SALINAS

Titans +6 W Rams +6 W Panthers +3.5 W Bills -7 W (BB) Steelers -2 W Record (points): 50-36-3 (51.5) Best Bets: 9-9 (9)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Browns +2 L Colts -2.5 L Broncos -3.5 L TCU-Georgia Under 63.5 (pending) (BB) Georgia -12 (pending) Record (points): 51-37 (51) Best Bets: 12-5 (12)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Chiefs-Raiders Over 52.5 L Jets-Dolphins Under 37 W Browns-Steelers Under 40 L Ravens-Bengals Under 39.5 L (BB) Lions-Packers Under 49 W Record (points): 50-38-2 (51) Best Bets: 9 -7-2 (10)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

Raiders +9 L Bengals -9 W Rams +6 W Georgia -12 (pending) (BB) Titans +6 W Record (points): 49-38-1 (49.5) Best Bets: 10-8 (10)

PAUL STONE

Jaguars -6 L Falcons -4 W Cowboys -7 L Georgia -12 (pending) (BB) TCU-Georgia Over 63 (pending) Record (points): 49-38-1 (49.5) Best Bets: 7-10 (7 )

RANDY MCKAY

Browns-Steelers Under 40 L Colts -2.5 L Chargers-Broncos Under 40 L North Dakota State +5 L (BB) North Dakota St-South Dakota St Under 47.5 L Record (points): 45-43-2 (46) Best Bets : 8-10 (8)

JEFF WHITELAW

Colts -2.5 L Cardinals +14 L Panthers +3.5 W Packers -4.5 L (BB) Raiders +9 L Record (points): 43-43-3 (44.5) Best Bets: 8-7-2 (9)

———————

MIKE PALM

Titans +6 W Seahawks -6 L Steelers -2.5 W Packers -4.5 L (BB) Browns-Steelers Under 40 L Record (points): 46-41-3 (47.5) Best Bets: 9-8-1 (9.5)

MATT YOUMANS

Raiders +9 L Steelers -2.5 W Colts -2.5 L Panthers +3.5 W (BB) Titans +6 W Record (points): 44-44-1 (44.5) Best Bets: 10-8 (10)