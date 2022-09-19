Cintron World’s Soccer Mom of September | Nicole Peace

“My name is Nicole Peace, I’m an executive assistant in Lancaster, PA, and mom to an awesome 11-year-old goalkeeper, Elliott. I signed Elliott up for a local soccer Futures program when he was three years old. When he was old enough, I signed him up for a travel club, and games got more competitive and exciting. We hadn’t really followed pro soccer before then, but started checking out clips of Philadelphia Union and Elliott was immediately in awe of Andre Blake. I surprised Elliott with tickets to our first Union game in October 2019 – the rainy playoff game against the Red Bulls, and loved the energy in the stadium. We’ve had season tickets ever since and rarely miss a home game, despite the long drive. Between Elliott’s games and Union games, our weekends are filled with soccer and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”