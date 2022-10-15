Cincinnati’s final regular season coaches poll

The final District 16 regular season girls volleyball poll has been released by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Many of these teams already know their postseason fate thanks to the OHSAA tournament draw that took place on October 9, but the poll serves as a reminder of where teams stand when Sectional play begins.

Similar to the state poll released on Monday, October 10, the Girls Greater Catholic League is bunched at the top of Division I, occupying four of the top five spots. Badin leapfrogged Roger Bacon and Mercy McAuley to claim the top spot in Division II, while Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Christian remain at the top of Divisions II and III.

Division I

1. Ursuline (9) – 99

2. St. Ursula – 77

3. Mount Notre Dame – 71

4. Kings – 61

5. Seton – 60

6. Milford – 45

7. Turpin – 37

8. Loveland – 20

9. Mason – 19

10. Sycamore – 9

Others: Harrison 5

Division II

1. Badin (1) – 19

2. Roger Bacon – 17

3. Mercy McAuley (1) – 16

4. Wyoming – 15

5. CHCA – 13

6. New Richmond – 11

7. McNicholas – 9

8. Indian Hill – 6

9. Taylor – 5

10. Batavia – 2

10. Reading – 2

Division III

1. Summit Country Day (1) – 29

2. Cincinnati Country Day – 23

3. Mariemont (1) – 21

4. Williamsburg (1) – 20

5. Clermont Northeastern 12

5. Madeira – 12

7. Seven Hills – 11

8. Taft – 7

9. Norwood – 6

10. Deer Park – 2

10. Purcell Marian – 2

10. Finneytown – 2nd

Division IV

1. Cincinnati Christian (3) – 33

2. MVCA – 26

3. Fayetteville Perry – 24

4. New Miami – 22

5. Lockland – 15

6. Ripley – 14

7. Felicity Franklin – 11

7. Cincinnati College Prep – 11

9. Oyler – 9