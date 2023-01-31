Cincinnati’s Burnet Woods is the Subject of New Contemporary Arts Center Exhibit | Visual Arts | Cincinnati

click to enlarge Photo: Shae Combs Artist Julia Orquera Bianco explores Burnet Woods to gather material and ideas for Under the Canopy.

One of Cincinnati’s largest and oldest parks is the subject of an upcoming exhibit at the Contemporary Arts Center. Under the Canopy is artist Julia Orquera Bianco’s creation of interdisciplinary art based on her observations of Burnet Woods over an entire year. Bianco experienced the change of seasons as she explored, created and taught in the 90-acre park.

Under the Canopy opens Feb. 1 with accompanying programs held at the CAC and in the park. The exhibit runs through March 5.

Bianco is a nature enthusiast who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in drawing and painting from Universidad del Museo Social Argentino in 2012. In 2018 she graduated from the MFA program at Roski School of Art and Design at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. She is currently an art instructor at the University of Cincinnati.

Bianco partnered with Preserve Burnet Woods, UC Students for Burnet Woods and PermaBuds to reflect on the importance of the park, according to a press release. Some installations in Under the Canopy includes materials collected from Burnet Woods that explore it from a historical, cultural, spiritual and ecological perspective.

The Collaboration was the subject of a CAC “Co-LAB” program in the summer of 2022, when locals and experts shared stories about Burnet Woods and reflected on its significance. In addition to working with various organizations, Bianco also consulted local historians and biologists to construct timelines of the park.

According to a press release from CAC, “Bianco’s artwork translates the experience of being under the forest’s canopy while offering quiet but powerful meditations based on Quotes from participants in last summer’s Co-LAB program.”

Under the Canopy was curated by Pedal Miranda, Community and Adult Programs Manager. An opening reception will be held Friday, Feb. 3 from 5-7 pm at the CAC. For more information visit contemporaryartscenter.org.

