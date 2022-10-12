Cincinnati Women’s soccer Dominates Temple, wins 3-1 | Sports

The University of Cincinnati (UC) Women’s soccer team Hosted the Temple Owls at Gettler Stadium over the weekend, where Cincinnati came out victorious 3-1 – earning their first conference win of the season. The Bearcats remain with only one loss on the season, advancing their record to 5-1-5.

Cincinnati came into this game with emotions high as the match was dedicated to “we play for 3.” Ally Sidloski, a former Bearcats Women’s soccer team player, died in 2021. She sported the No. 3 uniforms for the soccer program.

The university has adopted the “we play for 3” mantra for every athletic event. But this game, specifically, celebrated her life and honored the Sidloski family, who was in attendance for the match. UC has previously announced that there will be a Scholarship in Sidloski’s name.

“I’m just really happy,” Bearcats head Coach Neil Stafford said. “[UC] has been working with David and Tracie Sidloski and now we’ve got a Scholarship to Honor this incredibly special young woman Ally, somebody we miss every day.”

In the match, the Bearcats were led by sophomore Paige Miller, who recorded her first career brace against the Owls. The Indiana native’s first goal was a perfectly placed header off a pinpoint pass from forward Vyviene Spaulding 12 minutes into the game. Miller also put the dagger in against the Owls when she slid in front of the goal and tapped the ball into the back of the net with just three minutes remaining, ending any hope of garnering points for the Owls.

Spaulding also shined for the Bearcats, dishing out two assists. The contest against the Owls was only Spaulding’s second game back since her knee injury, which she suffered back in August.

“I think Viv [Spaulding] is dynamic,” Stafford said. “Whenever we get her matched up one vs one, she’s usually pretty successful. So, when you lose that, that takes a little chunk out of your team… So, it’s good to see her buzzing back again.”

The Texas native looked very sharp versus the Owls. Spaulding kept leading the transition for Cincinnati, bursting down the wing. After scorching past Defenders on the wing, the forward would take a quick glance up and put a curling pass into the box, giving her teammates chances at goal – two of which Miller would put into the back of the net.

The Bearcats played two dominant halves over Temple and racked up 24 shots, matching a season-high in shot attempts. Cincinnati was also able to lock down defensively and limit Temple to only three shots.

“It’s great getting three points,” Stafford said. “Nobody makes it easy for you in this conference and we felt that being in Tulsa Thursday night… I’m very proud of our overall performance. I never felt Temple were really in the game. They certainly got a slight bit of momentum from the corner kick, but I thought we had good control of the game.”

Stafford’s Squad will head to Orlando, Florida, following the win to face the 4-2-4 UCF Knights on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Bearcats are undefeated in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).