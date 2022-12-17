Cincinnati vs Louisville: Live Stream Fenway Bowl Football Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After getting canceled last year due to COVID, the Fenway Bowl makes its debut in 2022 this Saturday morning. The Inaugural game features quite the matchup, with Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 AAC) taking on Louisville (7-5, 4-4 ACC). Given the close proximity over the Ohio-Kentucky border, these schools have long been rivals in a series known as the Keg of Nails, which also applies to the trophy awarded to the winner. They first played in 1929 and met almost annually from 1966 to 2013. This will be their first meeting since conference realignment put the series on pause. To add to the rivalry, Louisville head Coach Scott Satterfield recently announced he’s leaving the Cardinals to fill the head Coach opening at Cincinnati.



