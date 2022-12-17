Cincinnati vs Louisville: Live Stream Fenway Bowl Football Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After getting canceled last year due to COVID, the Fenway Bowl makes its debut in 2022 this Saturday morning. The Inaugural game features quite the matchup, with Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 AAC) taking on Louisville (7-5, 4-4 ACC). Given the close proximity over the Ohio-Kentucky border, these schools have long been rivals in a series known as the Keg of Nails, which also applies to the trophy awarded to the winner. They first played in 1929 and met almost annually from 1966 to 2013. This will be their first meeting since conference realignment put the series on pause. To add to the rivalry, Louisville head Coach Scott Satterfield recently announced he’s leaving the Cardinals to fill the head Coach opening at Cincinnati.

How to Watch the 2022 Fenway Bowl in College Football Today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 am ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Filling in for Satterfield as the interim at Louisville will be Cardinals’ Ring of Honor inductee Deion Branch, who began serving in an advisory role for the program this year. For Branch, his coaching debut comes in the region where he spent most of his pro playing career, winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Who will come out on top in the shadow of the Green Monster? Kickoff is Saturday morning at 11 am ET on ESPN.

