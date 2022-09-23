Cincinnati vs. Indiana odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Indiana Hoosiers will be on the road for the first time this season when they face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday afternoon. They have picked up three consecutive wins at home to open the year, rallying from a 30-22 deficit in a 33-30 win over Western Kentucky in overtime last week. Cincinnati has bounced back from a narrow loss at then-No. 19 Arkansas with wins over Kennesaw State and Miami (OH).

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET. The Bearcats are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57.

Cincinnati vs. Indiana spread: Cincinnati -16.5

Cincinnati vs. Indiana over/under: 57 points

Why Cincinnati can cover

This will be Indiana’s toughest opponent so far, and it is also its first road game of the season, making this a difficult scheduling spot. The Hoosiers are coming off an overtime thriller against Western Kentucky, adding another Tricky layer to their preparation for this game. They have failed to cover the spread in two of their three wins this season, and they have only covered once in their last seven games overall.

Cincinnati might not have an unblemished record, but it has looked like a good team again so far this season. The Bearcats Barely failed to cover the 6.5-point spread in a 31-24 loss at No. 19 Arkansas in Week 1, and they followed that up with blowout wins over Kennesaw State and Miami (OH). They are riding a 20-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in four of their last five games as favorites.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana has been as resilient as any team in college football so far this season, using three comebacks to secure its three victories. The Hoosiers are going to be confident and motivated coming into a matchup against a 2021 playoff team on Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 34 of 55 passes for 364 yards last week in the comeback win over Western Kentucky.

Cincinnati has not been tested since Week 1, so it might take the Bearcats longer to get into a competitive groove on Saturday. They have historically struggled against Big Ten teams, going 4-12 in their last 16 attempts. Indiana leads the all-time series 9-4-2 and was in a position to win last season before three interceptions allowed Cincinnati to erase a 14-point deficit.

