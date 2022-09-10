Cincinnati soccer; week four boys and girls coaches polls

Ohio high schools are about one month into the soccer season. It’s time to see which teams lead the boys and girls soccer polls in Southwest Ohio.

Two Greater Catholic League boys teams are at the top of Division I as St. Xavier and Moeller both garnered first-place votes. Summit Country Day leads the Division II poll, but the Cincinnati Hills League is not far behind with Wyoming and Indian Hill. The CHL also boasts two of the top three teams in Division III, with Madeira and Mariemont sandwiched around Georgetown.

After an undefeated season in 2021, Mount Notre Dame remains at the top of the Division I girls poll, this week in a tie with Milford. Similar to the boys teams, Wyoming, Summit Country Day and Indian Hill are the top three teams in Division II. Cincinnati Country Day takes the top spot in Division III, receiving all five first-place votes.

Division I boys

1. St. Xavier (6) 137

2. Mason (6) 133

3. Moeller (2) 123

4. Anderson (1) 107

5. Lakota West 85

6. Milford 63

7. Walnut Hills 61

8. Lakota East 37

9. Fairfield 24

10. La Salle 23

Others; Turpin 10, Loveland 9, Oak Hills 9, Sycamore 2, Little Miami 1, Princeton 1

Division II boys

1. Summit Country Day (6) 92

2. Wyoming 81

3. Indian Hill (2) 80

4. McNicholas (1) 68

5. Badin 61

6. Taylor 49

7. Roger Bacon 45

8. CHCA 28

9. Batavia 27

10. Wilmington 9

Others; Bethel-Tate 4, Clinton-Massie 4, Norwood 2

Division III boys

1. Madeira (4) 58

2nd (road) Georgetown (1) 51

Mariemont (1) 51

4. Seven Hills 44

5. Cincinnati Country Day 39

6. Finneytown 35

7. Cincinnati Christian 25

8. Deer Park 23

9. Williamsburg 19

10. Clermont Northeastern 13

Others; Ripley Union-Lewis Huntington (1) 10, Purcell Marian 9, Felicity-Franklin 5, Fayetteville-Perry 3

Division I girls

(road) Milford (7) 140

Mount Notre Dame (7) 140

3. Oak Hills (1) 117

4. Seton 105

5. St. Ursula 84

6. Turpin 61

7. Loveland 48

8. Lakota East 42nd

9. West Clermont 32

10. Lakota West 20

Others; Mason 10, Anderson 9, Lebanon 9, Kings 3, Fairfield 2, Ross 2, Harrison 1

Division II girls

1. Wyoming (1) 64

2. Summit Country Day (5) 63

3. Indian Hill (1) 55

4. Badin 46

5. Mercy McAuley 38

6. Roger Bacon 34

7. Taylor 32

8. Archbishop McNicholas 23

9. Batavia 21

10. CHCA 8

Others; Seven Hills 1

Division III girls

1. Cincinnati Country Day (5) 50

2. Mariemont 44

3. Madeira 39

4. Reading 36

5. Clermont Northeastern 30

6. Williamsburg 21

7. Deer Park 20

8. Blanchester 11

9. Clark Montessori 10

10. Georgetown 4