Cincinnati soccer; week four boys and girls coaches polls

Ohio high schools are about one month into the soccer season. It’s time to see which teams lead the boys and girls soccer polls in Southwest Ohio.

Two Greater Catholic League boys teams are at the top of Division I as St. Xavier and Moeller both garnered first-place votes. Summit Country Day leads the Division II poll, but the Cincinnati Hills League is not far behind with Wyoming and Indian Hill. The CHL also boasts two of the top three teams in Division III, with Madeira and Mariemont sandwiched around Georgetown.

After an undefeated season in 2021, Mount Notre Dame remains at the top of the Division I girls poll, this week in a tie with Milford. Similar to the boys teams, Wyoming, Summit Country Day and Indian Hill are the top three teams in Division II. Cincinnati Country Day takes the top spot in Division III, receiving all five first-place votes.

Anderson Raptor defender Jason Teismann (12) battles St. Xavier midfielder Will Kleeman for the ball during their soccer game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Division I boys

1. St. Xavier (6) 137

2. Mason (6) 133

3. Moeller (2) 123

4. Anderson (1) 107

5. Lakota West 85

6. Milford 63

7. Walnut Hills 61

8. Lakota East 37

9. Fairfield 24

10. La Salle 23

Others; Turpin 10, Loveland 9, Oak Hills 9, Sycamore 2, Little Miami 1, Princeton 1

