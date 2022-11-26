Cincinnati high school football scores: Live playoff updates
Eight Greater Cincinnati high school football teams reached Thanksgiving still in the hunt for a state title.
Follow along as The Enquirer gives you real-time updates from each of those contests this weekend. It’s Friday afternoon, East Central won a state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
More:Eight Greater Cincinnati football teams reach state level. Here’s who we think will win
Northern Kentucky
Class 1A: 14 Newport Central Catholic, Pikeville 50 – FINAL
More:NewCath loses to Pikeville in 1A state semifinal
NewCath 0 7 0 7-14
Pikeville 14 22 14 0-50
P – Anthony 1 run (Rogers kick)
P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)
P – Hensley 12 pass from Brown (Bevins run)
N – Smith 7 run (Barth kick)
P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)
P – Birchfield 18 pass from Brown (Rogers kick)
P – Birchfield 41 run (Rogers kick)
P – Caudill 25 run (Rogers kick)
N – Runyon 72 run (Barth kick)
Class 2A: Lloyd Memorial 0, Beechwood 48 – FINAL
More:Beechwood football shuts out Lloyd Memorial 48-0 in KHSAA Class 2A semifinal
Lloyd– 0 0 0 0 – 0
Beechwood – 20 14 7 7 – 48
B– Linder 58 pass from Hayden (kick failed)
B– Linder 22 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)
B– Flaherty 4 run (Kappes kick)
B- Flaherty 2 run (Kappes kick)
B- McCormack 26 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)
B- Flaherty 1 run (Kappes kick)
B– Riegler 10 run (Kappes kick)
Records: B 13-1, L 10-4
Ohio
Division I: Moeller 24, Springfield 28 – FINAL
More:‘Disappointed we don’t have one more’: Moeller falls to Springfield in state semifinal
Springfield – 0 7 7 14 – 28
Moeller – 7 7 0 10 – 24
M – Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)
S – Thigpen 22 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)
M – Marshall 8 run (Mitchell kick)
S – Brown 32 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)
M – Marshall 13 run (Mitchell kick)
S – Thigpen 8 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)
M – 42 Mitchell FG
S – Brown 48 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)
Division II: Kings 49, Toledo Central Catholic 52 – FINAL
More:‘They played their hearts out.’ Kings football falls in state semifinal thriller, 52-49
Kings – 7 14 14 14 – 49
Central Catholic – 7 24 7 14 – 52
C- Murphy 44 punt return (Bishop kick)
K- Kocher 8 run (Wik kick)
K- Lyman 64 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)
C- Awls 31 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)
K- Mussari 37 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)
C- Edmonds 1 run (Bishop kick)
C- Greenlee 62 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)
C- FG Bishop 48
K- Mussari 33 pass from Kings (Wik kick)
C- Edmonds 5 run (Bishop kick)
K- Kocher 2 run (Wik kick)
K- Mussari 23 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)
C- Greenlee 48 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)
K- Lyman 50 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)
C- Edmonds 5 run (Wik kick)
Records: C 14-1, W 13-2
Division IV: Wyoming vs. Steubenville – 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.
Indiana
Class 3A state final: Lawrenceburg vs. Bishop Chatard, 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.
Class 4A state final: East Central 37, New Prairie 7 – FINAL
More:‘I’m so happy for our program:’ East Central overwhelms New Prairie to win 4A state title