Cincinnati high school football scores: Live playoff updates

Eight Greater Cincinnati high school football teams reached Thanksgiving still in the hunt for a state title.

Follow along as The Enquirer gives you real-time updates from each of those contests this weekend. It’s Friday afternoon, East Central won a state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Northern Kentucky

Class 1A: 14 Newport Central Catholic, Pikeville 50 – FINAL

NewCath 0 7 0 7-14

Pikeville 14 22 14 0-50

P – Anthony 1 run (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)

P – Hensley 12 pass from Brown (Bevins run)

N – Smith 7 run (Barth kick)

P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 18 pass from Brown (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 41 run (Rogers kick)

P – Caudill 25 run (Rogers kick)

N – Runyon 72 run (Barth kick)

Class 2A: Lloyd Memorial 0, Beechwood 48 – FINAL

Lloyd– 0 0 0 0 – 0

Beechwood – 20 14 7 7 – 48

B– Linder 58 pass from Hayden (kick failed)

B– Linder 22 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

B– Flaherty 4 run (Kappes kick)

B- Flaherty 2 run (Kappes kick)

B- McCormack 26 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

B- Flaherty 1 run (Kappes kick)

B– Riegler 10 run (Kappes kick)

Records: B 13-1, L 10-4

Ohio

Division I: Moeller 24, Springfield 28 – FINAL

Springfield – 0 7 7 14 – 28

Moeller – 7 7 0 10 – 24

M – Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Thigpen 22 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – Marshall 8 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Brown 32 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – Marshall 13 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Thigpen 8 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – 42 Mitchell FG

S – Brown 48 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

Division II: Kings 49, Toledo Central Catholic 52 – FINAL

Kings – 7 14 14 14 – 49

Central Catholic – 7 24 7 14 – 52

C- Murphy 44 punt return (Bishop kick)

K- Kocher 8 run (Wik kick)

K- Lyman 64 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Awls 31 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)

K- Mussari 37 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Edmonds 1 run (Bishop kick)

C- Greenlee 62 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)

C- FG Bishop 48

K- Mussari 33 pass from Kings (Wik kick)

C- Edmonds 5 run (Bishop kick)

K- Kocher 2 run (Wik kick)

K- Mussari 23 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Greenlee 48 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)

K- Lyman 50 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Edmonds 5 run (Wik kick)

Records: C 14-1, W 13-2

Division IV: Wyoming vs. Steubenville – 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.

Indiana

Class 3A state final: Lawrenceburg vs. Bishop Chatard, 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.

Class 4A state final: East Central 37, New Prairie 7 – FINAL

