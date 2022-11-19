Cincinnati high school football playoff scores, updates

Follow the Week 14 Friday night action live as The Enquirer gives you real-time score updates on all the playoff matchups from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

Ohio

  • Moeller 38, Lakota West 20 – FINAL

Lakota West – 0 13 7 0 20

Moeller – 7 17 14 0 – 38

M – Weeder 2 run (Mitchell kick)

LW – Gilbert 13 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick)

M – Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)

M – FG Mitchell 36

M – Marshall 7 run (Mitchell kick)

LW – Lloyd 10 pass from Bolden (kick failed)

M – Jacon-Duffy 10 pass from Ponatoski (Mitchell kick)

LW – Bolden 49 run (Bohn kick)

M – Shade 7 run (Mitchell kick)

Records: M 12-1, LW 12-1

  • Kings 46, Anderson 42 – FINAL
  • Tippecanoe 20, Badin 17 – FINAL
  • Wyoming vs. Taft (SATURDAY)

