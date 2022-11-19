Cincinnati high school football playoff scores, updates

Follow the Week 14 Friday night action live as The Enquirer gives you real-time score updates on all the playoff matchups from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

Ohio

Moeller 38, Lakota West 20 – FINAL

Lakota West – 0 13 7 0 – 20

Moeller – 7 17 14 0 – 38

M – Weeder 2 run (Mitchell kick)

LW – Gilbert 13 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick)

M – Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)

M – FG Mitchell 36

M – Marshall 7 run (Mitchell kick)

LW – Lloyd 10 pass from Bolden (kick failed)

M – Jacon-Duffy 10 pass from Ponatoski (Mitchell kick)

LW – Bolden 49 run (Bohn kick)

M – Shade 7 run (Mitchell kick)

Records: M 12-1, LW 12-1

Kings 46, Anderson 42 – FINAL

Tippecanoe 20, Badin 17 – FINAL

Wyoming vs. Taft (SATURDAY)

Kentucky

Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21 – FINAL

Newport Central Catholic – 21 0 7 0 – 28

Kentucky Country Day – 0 7 6 8 – 21

NCC – Runyon 24 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Runyon 59 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Runyon 2 run (Barth kick)

KCD – Harris 6 run (Popa kick)

KCD – Humphries 12 pass from Harris (kick failed)

NCC – Runyon 7 pass from Smith (Barth kick)

KCD – Keene 6 pass from Harris (Harris run)

Records: NCC 11-2, KCD 9-3

Beechwood 49, Shelby Valley 12 – FINAL

Beechwood – 21 21 0 7 – 49

Shelby Valley – 0 0 6 6 – 12

1Q: BW – Flaherty 25-yard Rush (Kappes kick) 7-0 Beechwood.

BW – Flaherty 4-yard Rush (Kappes kick) 14-0 Beechwood.

BW – Hayden 5-yard pass to Johnson (Kappes kick) 21-0 Beechwood.

2Q: BW – Flaherty 2-yard Rush (Kappes kick) 28-0 Beechwood.

BW – Hayden 28-yard pass to Robinson Jr. (Kappes kick) 35-0 Beechwood.

BW – Craycraft 35-yard interception return (Kappes kick) 42-0 Beechwood.

3Q: SV – Newsome 4-yard rush (PAT failed) 42-6 Beechwood.

4Q: BW – Harney 1-yard Rush (Cardosi kick) 49-6 Beechwood.

SV – Johnson 56-yard pass to Bentley (PAT failed) 49-12 Beechwood.

Lloyd 41, Breathitt County 32 – FINAL

Breathitt County 12 7 0 13-32

Lloyd Memorial 8 14 6 13-41

B – Combs 20 run (kick failed)

L – Zulager 67 kickoff return (Sebastian run)

B – Gibson 4 run (pass failed)

L – Zulager 4 run (Westwood kick)

L – Zulager 15 run (Westwood kick)

B – Combs 20 run (kick good)

L – Zulager 4 run (kick failed)

B – Combs 9 run (run failed)

L – Sebastian 65 run (kick failed)

B – Combs 2 run (kick good)

L – Zulager 28 pass from Collins (Westwood kick)

Indiana

East Central 24, Indianapolis Roncalli 21 – FINAL (OT)

East Central sophomore kicker Nathan McFee’s overtime field goal lifted the Trojans to a 24-21 win over Roncalli.

Play of the Game

Special teams played a huge role in this game. McFee’s field goal sealed the win, but Eli Aston’s field goal block with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter sent the game to overtime. Aston came Flying off the right side, timed his leap perfectly and swatted the kick out of the air with two hands.

Turning point

Aston’s field goal block completely changed the course of the game. If Roncalli converts the field goal, East Central would’ve had about 35 seconds to get into field goal range or go all the way to the end zone. Big plays aren’t the Trojans’ specialty, so Aston’s block saved the game for his team.

Player of the Game: Eli Aston

Aston has to be the choice here. Both running backs had great performances, but Aston made key plays on offense and special teams. Aston threw a 24-yard completion to running back Josh Ringer, setting up a Ringer touchdown run. And the 5-11 senior caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cole Burton.

Roncalli 7 0 7 7 0 — 21

East Central 0 7 7 7 3 — 24

R — Luke Hansen 5 run (Joe Parrett kick)

EC — Cole Burton 1 run (Nathan McFee kick)

EC — Josh Ringer 2 run (McFee kick)

R — Hansen 20 run (Parrett kick)

EC — Eli Aston 12 pass from Burton (McFee kick)

R — Hansen 4 run (Parrett kick)

EC — McFee 22 FG

Rushing — East Central: Ringer 36-150, Ryan Brotherton 19-73, Burton 4-(minus-6). Roncalli: Hansen 41-204, Andrew Baugh 1-1, Nolan Tunny 1-(minus-1), Arik Moyers 3-(minus-3).

Passing — East Central: Burton 5-6-0, 50; Eli Aston 1-1-0, 24. Roncalli: Moyers 4-6-0, 86.

Receiving — East Central: Brotherton 2-34, Ringer 2-27, Aston 2-13. Roncalli: Tunny 4-86.

Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7 – FINAL

WATCH:Indiana High School football semistate highlights: Monrovia at Lawrenceburg

Monrovia 7 0 0 0 — 7

Lawrenceburg 14 21 0 0 — 35

L — Teagan Bennett 10 run (Ryan Hinthorne kick)

L — Bennett 2 run (Hinthorne kick)

M — Dustin Kostrzewski 93 kickoff return (Emery Newlin kick)

L — Bennett 18 run (Hinthorne kick)

L — Bennett 34 run (Hinthorne kick)

L — Alex Witte 41 pass from Logan Ahaus (Hinthorne kick)

Rushing — Lawrenceburg: Bennett 23-194, Witte 11-77, Niko Ferreira 2-6, Hayden Saylor 2-6, Brayden Combs 1-3, Ahaus 3-(minus-1). Monrovia: Jozy Hand 13-28, Dominic Kindle 5-19, Kostrzewski 1-15, Brayton Belcher 4-13, Ethen Followell 2-7, Adam Bales 1-7, Tyler Romer 1-3, Adam Mehmedov 1-1, Asher Clements 1-(minus-1), Jackson Faires 1-(minus-3), Corbin 1-(minus-4), Eli Wagner 3-(minus-17).

Passing — Lawrenceburg: Logan Ahaus 3-6-0, 91. Monrovia: Wagner 4-9-0, 45; Faires 1-1-0, 13.

Receiving — Lawrenceburg: Witte 1-41, Brennan Bushman 1-38, Noah Knigga 1-12. Monrovia: Byrnes 2-30, Wagner 1-13, Belcher 1-9, Hand 1-6.