Cincinnati football players pledge to stay Bearcats

University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said he intends to “move fast” as he leads a “nationwide search” for the school’s next head football coach.

Cunningham took a break from that search Thursday afternoon to provide a brief statement to The Enquirer regarding the process.

“We’re moving as efficiently as we can,” he said. “We’re going to find a Coach that’s the right fit.”

As Cunningham’s search rages on, and decommitments to the program continue to pile up, two notable Bearcats football players have pledged their commitment to the school.

Cincinnati sophomore punter Mason Fletcher posted a video on Twitter early Thursday morning. There was no caption. Fletcher’s post was simply a video clip of the scene from the 2013 film “Wolf of Wall Street” where actor Leonardo DiCaprio, portraying Jordan Belfort, said repeatedly, “I’m not leaving.”

