Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Moves Up In ESPN’s 2021 NFL Re-Draft

CINCINNATI — ESPN released its redraft of the 2021 NFL class, and Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase moved up one spot to the fourth pick. They landed behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Chase supplanted Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts for the fourth selection.

“Chase is the easy new pick here,” Jordan Reid wrote. “As he’d give the Falcons more consistency in the passing game. The wideout has already set the Rookie single-season record for receiving yards (1,455), and he is one of only two wide receivers in NFL history to have at least 2,000 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns before their 23rd birthday (Randy Moss). Adding the young star wideout to the team’s offense provides a dynamic playmaker outside.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button