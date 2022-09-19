Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets betting odds NFL Week 3 game

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets play on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game.

The Bengals are a 4.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Bengals are -210 on the Moneyline in the game, which will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jets are +175.

The over/under for the game is set at 43.5 points.

NFL Week 3 odds:

The Jets are coming off a 31-30 win against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-17.

The Jets beat the Bengals in Week 8 of last season, 34-31.

The NFL Week 3 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 am MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

